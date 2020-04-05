Gold Sunrise EA

Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD. It records the high
and low of the Asian morning window, then takes one breakout per day inside a
defined trading window. A liquidity filter keeps the EA out of the market when
the morning range is too narrow to cover the dealing cost, so the EA does not

trade every day.

Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD.


The EA records the high and low of a morning window, then waits for a candle

body to close beyond that range during a defined trading window. One breakout is

taken per day. If no breakout occurs, the EA does nothing that day.



HOW IT WORKS


1. Range building

   The high and low of the morning window are recorded. Default window is 05:00

   to 10:00 local reference time (GMT+7 by default, adjustable).


2. Liquidity check

   The range must be at least 40 times the current spread. The multiplier comes

   from the cost structure: the full three-leg sequence turns over four times the

   base lot, so its spread cost is about four spreads. Requiring 40 spreads keeps

   that cost near one tenth of the range. If the range is narrower, no trade is

   taken that day.


3. Entry

   A closed candle body beyond the range triggers a market order in the breakout

   direction. The stop loss sits beyond the opposite range edge; the take profit

   is a multiple of the range height.


4. Recovery

   If the position moves against the entry by a set distance, the EA opens a hedge

   leg on hedging accounts, or performs the equivalent close-and-re-enter sequence

   on netting accounts. If the hedge is stopped out at the original entry price, a

   third leg opens in the original direction with a lot multiplier (default 2x).


5. Sequence risk cap

   Before the third leg opens, the EA measures the combined open risk of the

   sequence. If the third leg would push the total past 5% of balance, its volume

   is reduced, or the leg is skipped.


Both hedging and netting accounts are supported. Point based inputs are scaled

automatically for 3 and 5 digit quotes. Server GMT offset is detected using the

US daylight saving rule, or can be set manually.



PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING


Every point below is visible in the test data and is stated so that expectations

match what the EA actually does.


- The number of trades depends on your broker's spread.

  The liquidity filter compares the morning range to the current spread, so a

  tighter spread admits more days and a wider spread admits fewer. The published

  test ran on an account whose XAUUSD spread was about 17 points, which sets the

  filter threshold near 680 points. The same period on a second broker whose

  spread was about 52 points raised the threshold to 2,080 points and produced

  460 trades instead of 1,270. On that second broker the EA took no trades at all

  between August and December 2023. Check your own spread before setting

  expectations, and treat the trade count in this test as specific to a low

  spread account.


- Most of the net result comes from one period.

  See the yearly breakdown below. Excluding January to July 2026, the remaining

  29 months produced +168.56 on a 2,500 balance. This is not a system that

  delivers a steady monthly return.


- The recovery routine uses a lot multiplier.

  This is not a grid and there is no averaging beyond three legs, but exposure

  increases after a false breakout. Set the leg 3 multiplier to 1.0 if you do not

  want it.


- The EA can be idle for long stretches.

  When the Asian session is quiet the filter blocks entries for days or weeks at

  a time. If you expect daily activity, this EA will not suit you.


- Minimum deposit is 2,500 USD per 0.01 lot.

  This follows from the risk cap rather than from marketing: three legs at 0.01

  lot across a typical 40 USD range risk about 120 USD, which is 5% of 2,500. On

  a smaller balance the cap blocks the third leg on most days and the recovery

  routine stops working as designed.


- A losing day can reach roughly 5% of the balance.

  In the published test the largest single losing position was -89.85. The risk

  cap limits how often a large loss can occur, but it is measured when the third

  leg opens, so it does not limit how deep the worst day can go.


- Designed for XAUUSD on M5.

  On EURUSD, GBPJPY and USDJPY the liquidity filter blocked every single day in

  testing, because their morning range is small relative to the spread. The EA

  will load and run on those symbols but will not trade.



PUBLISHED TEST


Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M5, period 2023.08.01 to 2026.07.27, deposit 2,500 USD,

fixed 0.01 lot, hedging account, leverage 1:1500, every tick based on real ticks,

default settings, XAUUSD spread on the test account about 17 points. The account

charged commission; total commission over the test was 89.25 USD.


  Total net profit             +508.91

  Profit factor                1.16

  Expected payoff              0.40

  Total trades                 1,270

  Profitable trades            839 (66.06%)

  Maximum balance drawdown     356.36 (12.40%)

  Maximum equity drawdown      368.89 (12.83%)

  Largest losing position      -89.85

  Recovery factor              1.38

  Sharpe ratio                 3.10


Yearly breakdown of the same test:


  2023 (Aug-Dec)     179 trades      +54.62

  2024               452 trades     +125.75

  2025               428 trades      -11.81

  2026 (Jan-Jul)     211 trades     +443.30


For reference, the same period and settings on a broker with a spread near 52

points produced 460 trades, a profit factor of 1.39, a maximum balance drawdown

of 6.68% and a net result of +389.19. The wider spread raised the filter

threshold, so fewer and larger-range days were traded. Neither figure is more

correct than the other; they show how sensitive the trade count is to spread.


Results of a historical test do not indicate future results. This strategy holds

positions for minutes, so spread, slippage and execution quality matter.


REQUIREMENTS


- Account type: hedging or netting, both supported

- Symbol: XAUUSD, any broker suffix

- Chart timeframe: any; signals always use M5 internally

- Spread: raw, zero or ECN pricing recommended

- Minimum balance: 2,500 USD per 0.01 lot

- VPS recommended, located close to the broker server

- Set the server GMT offset, or leave the automatic DST mode enabled



MAIN PARAMETERS


Lot Sizing

  Lot sizing mode          Fixed lot or risk percent

  Fixed lot                Base volume for leg 1

  Leg 3 lot multiplier     Default 2.0; set to 1.0 to disable the multiplier


Session

  Range start / end hour   Morning window that defines the range

  Last hour to accept      End of the window in which a breakout is accepted


Broker / Local Time

  Server GMT detection     Automatic DST, manual, or live measurement

  Local reference offset   Time zone the session hours refer to


Liquidity Filter

  Min range vs spread      Default 40; raise it on a very tight spread account to

                           keep the EA out of narrow range days; set 0 to disable


Sequence Risk Cap

  Max combined open risk   Percent of balance, default 5


Risk Guard

  Daily loss limit         Percent of balance at which all positions are closed

  Maximum spread to enter  0 disables the spread check


SUPPORT


Please use the comments section of this product page. Include your broker name,

account type and a screenshot of the EA panel when reporting an issue, so the

situation can be reproduced.

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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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