Gold Sunrise EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.30
- Activations: 5
trade every day.
Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD.
The EA records the high and low of a morning window, then waits for a candle
body to close beyond that range during a defined trading window. One breakout is
taken per day. If no breakout occurs, the EA does nothing that day.
HOW IT WORKS
1. Range building
The high and low of the morning window are recorded. Default window is 05:00
to 10:00 local reference time (GMT+7 by default, adjustable).
2. Liquidity check
The range must be at least 40 times the current spread. The multiplier comes
from the cost structure: the full three-leg sequence turns over four times the
base lot, so its spread cost is about four spreads. Requiring 40 spreads keeps
that cost near one tenth of the range. If the range is narrower, no trade is
taken that day.
3. Entry
A closed candle body beyond the range triggers a market order in the breakout
direction. The stop loss sits beyond the opposite range edge; the take profit
is a multiple of the range height.
4. Recovery
If the position moves against the entry by a set distance, the EA opens a hedge
leg on hedging accounts, or performs the equivalent close-and-re-enter sequence
on netting accounts. If the hedge is stopped out at the original entry price, a
third leg opens in the original direction with a lot multiplier (default 2x).
5. Sequence risk cap
Before the third leg opens, the EA measures the combined open risk of the
sequence. If the third leg would push the total past 5% of balance, its volume
is reduced, or the leg is skipped.
Both hedging and netting accounts are supported. Point based inputs are scaled
automatically for 3 and 5 digit quotes. Server GMT offset is detected using the
US daylight saving rule, or can be set manually.
PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING
Every point below is visible in the test data and is stated so that expectations
match what the EA actually does.
- The number of trades depends on your broker's spread.
The liquidity filter compares the morning range to the current spread, so a
tighter spread admits more days and a wider spread admits fewer. The published
test ran on an account whose XAUUSD spread was about 17 points, which sets the
filter threshold near 680 points. The same period on a second broker whose
spread was about 52 points raised the threshold to 2,080 points and produced
460 trades instead of 1,270. On that second broker the EA took no trades at all
between August and December 2023. Check your own spread before setting
expectations, and treat the trade count in this test as specific to a low
spread account.
- Most of the net result comes from one period.
See the yearly breakdown below. Excluding January to July 2026, the remaining
29 months produced +168.56 on a 2,500 balance. This is not a system that
delivers a steady monthly return.
- The recovery routine uses a lot multiplier.
This is not a grid and there is no averaging beyond three legs, but exposure
increases after a false breakout. Set the leg 3 multiplier to 1.0 if you do not
want it.
- The EA can be idle for long stretches.
When the Asian session is quiet the filter blocks entries for days or weeks at
a time. If you expect daily activity, this EA will not suit you.
- Minimum deposit is 2,500 USD per 0.01 lot.
This follows from the risk cap rather than from marketing: three legs at 0.01
lot across a typical 40 USD range risk about 120 USD, which is 5% of 2,500. On
a smaller balance the cap blocks the third leg on most days and the recovery
routine stops working as designed.
- A losing day can reach roughly 5% of the balance.
In the published test the largest single losing position was -89.85. The risk
cap limits how often a large loss can occur, but it is measured when the third
leg opens, so it does not limit how deep the worst day can go.
- Designed for XAUUSD on M5.
On EURUSD, GBPJPY and USDJPY the liquidity filter blocked every single day in
testing, because their morning range is small relative to the spread. The EA
will load and run on those symbols but will not trade.
PUBLISHED TEST
Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M5, period 2023.08.01 to 2026.07.27, deposit 2,500 USD,
fixed 0.01 lot, hedging account, leverage 1:1500, every tick based on real ticks,
default settings, XAUUSD spread on the test account about 17 points. The account
charged commission; total commission over the test was 89.25 USD.
Total net profit +508.91
Profit factor 1.16
Expected payoff 0.40
Total trades 1,270
Profitable trades 839 (66.06%)
Maximum balance drawdown 356.36 (12.40%)
Maximum equity drawdown 368.89 (12.83%)
Largest losing position -89.85
Recovery factor 1.38
Sharpe ratio 3.10
Yearly breakdown of the same test:
2023 (Aug-Dec) 179 trades +54.62
2024 452 trades +125.75
2025 428 trades -11.81
2026 (Jan-Jul) 211 trades +443.30
For reference, the same period and settings on a broker with a spread near 52
points produced 460 trades, a profit factor of 1.39, a maximum balance drawdown
of 6.68% and a net result of +389.19. The wider spread raised the filter
threshold, so fewer and larger-range days were traded. Neither figure is more
correct than the other; they show how sensitive the trade count is to spread.
Results of a historical test do not indicate future results. This strategy holds
positions for minutes, so spread, slippage and execution quality matter.
REQUIREMENTS
- Account type: hedging or netting, both supported
- Symbol: XAUUSD, any broker suffix
- Chart timeframe: any; signals always use M5 internally
- Spread: raw, zero or ECN pricing recommended
- Minimum balance: 2,500 USD per 0.01 lot
- VPS recommended, located close to the broker server
- Set the server GMT offset, or leave the automatic DST mode enabled
MAIN PARAMETERS
Lot Sizing
Lot sizing mode Fixed lot or risk percent
Fixed lot Base volume for leg 1
Leg 3 lot multiplier Default 2.0; set to 1.0 to disable the multiplier
Session
Range start / end hour Morning window that defines the range
Last hour to accept End of the window in which a breakout is accepted
Broker / Local Time
Server GMT detection Automatic DST, manual, or live measurement
Local reference offset Time zone the session hours refer to
Liquidity Filter
Min range vs spread Default 40; raise it on a very tight spread account to
keep the EA out of narrow range days; set 0 to disable
Sequence Risk Cap
Max combined open risk Percent of balance, default 5
Risk Guard
Daily loss limit Percent of balance at which all positions are closed
Maximum spread to enter 0 disables the spread check
SUPPORT
Please use the comments section of this product page. Include your broker name,
account type and a screenshot of the EA panel when reporting an issue, so the
situation can be reproduced.