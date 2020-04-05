Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD. It records the high

and low of the Asian morning window, then takes one breakout per day inside a

defined trading window. A liquidity filter keeps the EA out of the market when

the morning range is too narrow to cover the dealing cost, so the EA does not

trade every day.

Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD.





The EA records the high and low of a morning window, then waits for a candle

body to close beyond that range during a defined trading window. One breakout is

taken per day. If no breakout occurs, the EA does nothing that day.









HOW IT WORKS





1. Range building

The high and low of the morning window are recorded. Default window is 05:00

to 10:00 local reference time (GMT+7 by default, adjustable).





2. Liquidity check

The range must be at least 40 times the current spread. The multiplier comes

from the cost structure: the full three-leg sequence turns over four times the

base lot, so its spread cost is about four spreads. Requiring 40 spreads keeps

that cost near one tenth of the range. If the range is narrower, no trade is

taken that day.





3. Entry

A closed candle body beyond the range triggers a market order in the breakout

direction. The stop loss sits beyond the opposite range edge; the take profit

is a multiple of the range height.





4. Recovery

If the position moves against the entry by a set distance, the EA opens a hedge

leg on hedging accounts, or performs the equivalent close-and-re-enter sequence

on netting accounts. If the hedge is stopped out at the original entry price, a

third leg opens in the original direction with a lot multiplier (default 2x).





5. Sequence risk cap

Before the third leg opens, the EA measures the combined open risk of the

sequence. If the third leg would push the total past 5% of balance, its volume

is reduced, or the leg is skipped.





Both hedging and netting accounts are supported. Point based inputs are scaled

automatically for 3 and 5 digit quotes. Server GMT offset is detected using the

US daylight saving rule, or can be set manually.









PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING





Every point below is visible in the test data and is stated so that expectations

match what the EA actually does.





- The number of trades depends on your broker's spread.

The liquidity filter compares the morning range to the current spread, so a

tighter spread admits more days and a wider spread admits fewer. The published

test ran on an account whose XAUUSD spread was about 17 points, which sets the

filter threshold near 680 points. The same period on a second broker whose

spread was about 52 points raised the threshold to 2,080 points and produced

460 trades instead of 1,270. On that second broker the EA took no trades at all

between August and December 2023. Check your own spread before setting

expectations, and treat the trade count in this test as specific to a low

spread account.





- Most of the net result comes from one period.

See the yearly breakdown below. Excluding January to July 2026, the remaining

29 months produced +168.56 on a 2,500 balance. This is not a system that

delivers a steady monthly return.





- The recovery routine uses a lot multiplier.

This is not a grid and there is no averaging beyond three legs, but exposure

increases after a false breakout. Set the leg 3 multiplier to 1.0 if you do not

want it.





- The EA can be idle for long stretches.

When the Asian session is quiet the filter blocks entries for days or weeks at

a time. If you expect daily activity, this EA will not suit you.





- Minimum deposit is 2,500 USD per 0.01 lot.

This follows from the risk cap rather than from marketing: three legs at 0.01

lot across a typical 40 USD range risk about 120 USD, which is 5% of 2,500. On

a smaller balance the cap blocks the third leg on most days and the recovery

routine stops working as designed.





- A losing day can reach roughly 5% of the balance.

In the published test the largest single losing position was -89.85. The risk

cap limits how often a large loss can occur, but it is measured when the third

leg opens, so it does not limit how deep the worst day can go.





- Designed for XAUUSD on M5.

On EURUSD, GBPJPY and USDJPY the liquidity filter blocked every single day in

testing, because their morning range is small relative to the spread. The EA

will load and run on those symbols but will not trade.









PUBLISHED TEST





Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M5, period 2023.08.01 to 2026.07.27, deposit 2,500 USD,

fixed 0.01 lot, hedging account, leverage 1:1500, every tick based on real ticks,

default settings, XAUUSD spread on the test account about 17 points. The account

charged commission; total commission over the test was 89.25 USD.





Total net profit +508.91

Profit factor 1.16

Expected payoff 0.40

Total trades 1,270

Profitable trades 839 (66.06%)

Maximum balance drawdown 356.36 (12.40%)

Maximum equity drawdown 368.89 (12.83%)

Largest losing position -89.85

Recovery factor 1.38

Sharpe ratio 3.10





Yearly breakdown of the same test:





2023 (Aug-Dec) 179 trades +54.62

2024 452 trades +125.75

2025 428 trades -11.81

2026 (Jan-Jul) 211 trades +443.30





For reference, the same period and settings on a broker with a spread near 52

points produced 460 trades, a profit factor of 1.39, a maximum balance drawdown

of 6.68% and a net result of +389.19. The wider spread raised the filter

threshold, so fewer and larger-range days were traded. Neither figure is more

correct than the other; they show how sensitive the trade count is to spread.





Results of a historical test do not indicate future results. This strategy holds

positions for minutes, so spread, slippage and execution quality matter.





REQUIREMENTS





- Account type: hedging or netting, both supported

- Symbol: XAUUSD, any broker suffix

- Chart timeframe: any; signals always use M5 internally

- Spread: raw, zero or ECN pricing recommended

- Minimum balance: 2,500 USD per 0.01 lot

- VPS recommended, located close to the broker server

- Set the server GMT offset, or leave the automatic DST mode enabled









MAIN PARAMETERS





Lot Sizing

Lot sizing mode Fixed lot or risk percent

Fixed lot Base volume for leg 1

Leg 3 lot multiplier Default 2.0; set to 1.0 to disable the multiplier





Session

Range start / end hour Morning window that defines the range

Last hour to accept End of the window in which a breakout is accepted





Broker / Local Time

Server GMT detection Automatic DST, manual, or live measurement

Local reference offset Time zone the session hours refer to





Liquidity Filter

Min range vs spread Default 40; raise it on a very tight spread account to

keep the EA out of narrow range days; set 0 to disable





Sequence Risk Cap

Max combined open risk Percent of balance, default 5





Risk Guard

Daily loss limit Percent of balance at which all positions are closed

Maximum spread to enter 0 disables the spread check





SUPPORT





Please use the comments section of this product page. Include your broker name,

account type and a screenshot of the EA panel when reporting an issue, so the

situation can be reproduced.