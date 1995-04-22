Power Breaker Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 10.0
Professional Breakout Trading System for MetaTrader 5
Key : PBPRO-ACTIVE-2026 ( for temp use)
Overview
Power Breaker Pro is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies high-probability breakout opportunities using advanced price action, volatility analysis, trend confirmation, and intelligent risk management.
Unlike simple breakout robots, AIVOR Power Breaker Pro combines multiple filters to reduce false signals and improve trade quality while maintaining strict risk control.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA offers flexible settings to match different trading styles and risk preferences.
Key Features
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Intelligent Breakout Detection
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ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit
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Multiple Trend Filters
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Session Trading Filter
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News Protection
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Advanced Trailing Stop
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Break-Even Management
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Partial Close Support
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Dynamic Risk-Based Position Sizing
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Spread Protection
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Drawdown Protection
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Consecutive Loss Protection
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Pending Order Management
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Fully Automated Trading
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Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Trading Logic
The EA continuously monitors recent market highs and lows to identify potential breakout levels.
Before entering a trade, it validates multiple market conditions including trend direction, volatility, trading session, spread, and risk parameters.
Only when all conditions are satisfied will the EA place or execute a trade according to the selected confirmation method.
Risk Management
Risk management is built into every trade.
Features include:
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Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size
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Percentage Risk Calculation
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ATR-Based Stop Loss
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Fixed or Dynamic Take Profit
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Break-Even Function
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Partial Profit Taking
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Advanced Trailing Stop
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Maximum Daily Loss Protection
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Floating Drawdown Protection
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Consecutive Loss Limiter
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Maximum Trades Per Day
Suitable Markets
Recommended:
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XAUUSD (Gold) the default Setting
Compatible with other Forex pairs after proper optimization.
Recommended Timeframes
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H4
Recommended Trading Conditions
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Low Spread ECN Broker
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VPS for 24/7 operation
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Stable internet connection
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High-quality market data
User Friendly
The EA includes clearly organized input parameters, making configuration simple for both beginners and advanced traders.
Why Choose Power Breaker Pro?
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Professional breakout strategy
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Advanced market filters
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Intelligent risk management
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Flexible money management
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Fully automated execution
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Clean and optimized architecture
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Continuous future improvements and updates
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.
Version: 1.0.0