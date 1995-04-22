Power Breaker Pro

Power Breaker Pro

Professional Breakout Trading System for MetaTrader 5

 Key :  PBPRO-ACTIVE-2026 ( for temp use)

Overview

 Power Breaker Pro is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies high-probability breakout opportunities using advanced price action, volatility analysis, trend confirmation, and intelligent risk management.

Unlike simple breakout robots, AIVOR Power Breaker Pro combines multiple filters to reduce false signals and improve trade quality while maintaining strict risk control.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA offers flexible settings to match different trading styles and risk preferences.

Key Features

  • Intelligent Breakout Detection

  • ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Multiple Trend Filters

  • Session Trading Filter

  • News Protection

  • Advanced Trailing Stop

  • Break-Even Management

  • Partial Close Support

  • Dynamic Risk-Based Position Sizing

  • Spread Protection

  • Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Protection

  • Pending Order Management

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors recent market highs and lows to identify potential breakout levels.

Before entering a trade, it validates multiple market conditions including trend direction, volatility, trading session, spread, and risk parameters.

Only when all conditions are satisfied will the EA place or execute a trade according to the selected confirmation method.

Risk Management

Risk management is built into every trade.

Features include:

  • Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size

  • Percentage Risk Calculation

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss

  • Fixed or Dynamic Take Profit

  • Break-Even Function

  • Partial Profit Taking

  • Advanced Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Daily Loss Protection

  • Floating Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Limiter

  • Maximum Trades Per Day

Suitable Markets

Recommended:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) the default Setting

Compatible with other Forex pairs after proper optimization.

Recommended Timeframes

  • H4

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Low Spread ECN Broker

  • VPS for 24/7 operation

  • Stable internet connection

  • High-quality market data

User Friendly

The EA includes clearly organized input parameters, making configuration simple for both beginners and advanced traders.

Why Choose  Power Breaker Pro?

  • Professional breakout strategy

  • Advanced market filters

  • Intelligent risk management

  • Flexible money management

  • Fully automated execution

  • Clean and optimized architecture

  • Continuous future improvements and updates

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.


Version: 1.0.0


Рекомендуем также
Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
Josef Vobejda
5 (1)
Эксперты
Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. Advanced Version The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest move
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Supply and Demand DE Inspired EA
Lesiba Shalton Letsoalo
Эксперты
Supply and Demand DE вдохновленный EA Профессиональная торговая система зон спроса и предложения с подтверждением на нескольких таймфреймах Обзор Этот продвинутый Expert Advisor автоматически определяет и торгует высоковероятные зоны спроса и предложения, используя принципы институциональной торговли. EA сочетает классическое определение зон спроса/предложения с современными фильтрами подтверждения, включая Break of Structure (BoS), Fair Value Gaps (FVG) и валидацию на старших таймфреймах. Ссыл
FREE
Meta Quant Grid Master
Savaliya Raj
Эксперты
Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
Ravi Gold SMC
Ravinath Parak
Эксперты
Product:   SMC-based automated trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1 timeframe. Core Strategy:   Enters trades using institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—Liquidity Sweeps, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Breaker Blocks—with traditional swing levels as a fallback. Key Feature – Intelligent Hedge:   Places a pending hedge order exactly at the original position’s stop loss. The hedge activates only if the stop is hit, trails profits faster (10 pips vs. 60 pips for the original), and is de
HFT MT5 Bot
Mangukiya Mit Rameshbhai
Эксперты
HFT Bot HFT Bot — это мощное, быстрое и полностью автоматизированное торговое решение, разработанное для трейдеров, которым необходимы высокая скорость исполнения и максимальная эффективность на современных динамичных финансовых рынках. Бот способен выявлять торговые возможности и выполнять ордера в течение миллисекунд, помогая сократить задержки и повысить точность исполнения сделок. Автоматизация торгового процесса минимизирует влияние эмоций и гарантирует выполнение сделок в соответствии с за
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Price Action Robot
Harsh Tiwari
5 (2)
Эксперты
A Price Action Trading Expert Advisor (EA) is a type of automated trading system designed to execute trades based on price action patterns and signals. Price action trading focuses on analyzing historical price movements to identify potential future price movements without relying on conventional technical indicators. Here are key aspects and characteristics of a Price Action Trading Expert Advisor: 1. **Strategy Based on Price Action Patterns**: The EA is programmed to identify and trade bas
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Chart Pattern Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Эксперты
The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you. Also try the Indicator version here Recommendations: Trend Timeframe - 1H Breakout Timeframe - Any Symbol - Any TP and SL - false MIn Balance - $250 NOTE: Increase "Pattern Nu
H4DLineFib
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Эксперты
H4 Daily Line Fib is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines prior-day range daily entry lines with H4 Fibonacci retracement pending orders and basket-style martingale recovery. It is built for traders who want structured pullback entries with configurable grid recovery and optional prop-firm risk controls. Features • Prior-day high/low based daily buy and sell entry lines • H4 closed-bar touch confirmation with Fib limit or stop pending entries • Per-basket martingale grid with configura
Volumen Scalper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Эксперты
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Автоматизируйте торговлю XAUUSD (ЗОЛОТО) с точностью, мощью и профессиональной стратегией Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor), разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят получать стабильные результаты на рынке золота (XAUUSD), используя продвинутую стратегию Grid + интеллектуальное управление позициями. Этот робот полностью автоматический: анализирует рынок в реальном времени, открывает несколько сделок и управляет ими для максимизации приб
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Эксперты
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический торговый советник ForexM Советник ForexM торгует акциями в соответствии с профессиональным анализом рынка в режиме реального времени. Все выставленные ордера имеют рыночное исполнение и хорошо взвешены благодаря работе рыночных аналитиков в режиме реального времени. Советник поставляется с лучшими начальными настройками и готов к работе. Функции: - Полностью автоматизированная торговля. - Управление рисками. - Работает на любом количестве инструментов одновременно. -
AvA 3 Limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Эксперты
AvA 3 SET files AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions. At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and
FREE
Goldenify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
Goldenify — это профессиональная количественная торговая станция, предназначенная для точной торговли золотом и другими основными символами. Она использует ансамблевую управляющую поверхность, объединяющую классический технический анализ с распознаванием паттернов и продвинутыми протоколами управления рисками. Система ориентирована на сохранение капитала и качество исполнения сделок, включает модули институционального уровня для динамического расчета объема позиций и скрытого управления ордерам
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Эксперты
Обзор AMO AI — это продвинутый торговый советник (Expert Advisor), который использует 7-слойную архитектуру нейронной сети в сочетании с алгоритмами искусственного интеллекта для автоматического анализа рынка. Система обрабатывает рыночные данные через несколько аналитических уровней, чтобы выявлять потенциальные торговые возможности на основе технических паттернов и поведения рынка. Техническая архитектура Нейронная сеть: 7-слойная архитектура глубокого обучения AI-движок: система распознаван
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Эксперты
ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
Эксперты
Торговый робот с 21 торговой стратегией ACDO — наш самый полный робот, он позволяет использовать сотни торговых настроек из 21 доступного сигнала. Открытие позиций основано на параметрах, идентифицированных как сигналы, при активации всех робот выдаст торговый ордер только в том случае, если количество сигналов больше минимального, установленного пользователем. Откройте для себя наши продукты Фильтры используются для повышения точности сигналов, и если они активированы и их критерии н
Gold Pro AI
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Gold Pro AI Professional Expert Advisor for Algorithmic Gold Trading (XAUUSD) Gold Pro AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed specifically for trading gold, combining artificial intelligence with a highly accurate, controlled grid strategy. Key Features: Advanced AI Engine Intelligent scoring system based on three key indicators: 9/21 EMA crossover and trend RSI (14) to measure momentum ATR (14) to confirm volatility and movement strength Intelligent Hybrid Strategy Places
Black Jack mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Forex Bot Black Jack   — это надежный трендовый торговый алгоритм, предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на Форексе. Торговля на валютном рынке является сложной и динамичной задачей, для успешного участия в которой требуется значительное количество времени, усилий и опыта. Однако с развитием торговых ботов трейдеры получили возможность автоматизировать свои стратегии и использовать рыночные тенденции без необходимости тратить бесконечные часы на анализ данных. Forex Bot Black Jack   — это
The Hunter FX
Xokomil Cox Elias
Эксперты
The Hunter FX is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed over several years. It analyzes the market in every microsecond to find patterns that humans cannot see. It analyzes every microstructure of the market to find opportunities in the Forex market, the most liquid market in the world. The EA was developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe, where it demonstrated the best results. It was programmed to analyze the markets from July 2015 to 2026, and has been profitable for ov
Ict Silver Bullet PF
Damien Floriant Cluzeau
Эксперты
ICT Silver Bullet The Result of Years of Expertise in Algorithmic Trading After years of refining strategies based on the ICT Silver Bullet, I decided to automate them to seize market opportunities with unparalleled precision. This EA is not just another trading robot—it is designed to mimic the decision-making process of an experienced trader while integrating advanced randomization for enhanced adaptability to market conditions and brokers. Through collaboration with an expert programmer, we s
FREE
Gold Neuron EA
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
GOLD NEURON — направление сделки определяет нейросетевая модель, встроенная в советник (ONNX) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M15. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M15, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. Сначала предупреждение о рисках: режим по умолчанию (Ultra) нацелен на максимальный рост и в бэктестах достигал измеренной пр
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
XAU Assassin
Saravanan Venkatesan
5 (1)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5) Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance. Free Trial Available Try the EA before you commit. Live Performance Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel   https://t.me/xgoldscalper  – pinned message). How to Get the EA The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram. Contact directly:   https://t.me/SaravananL Available Models Choose what suits you best: Subscription (Buy EA acc
FREE
Power Breaker EA
Saravanan Venkatesan
3 (2)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5) Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance. Free Trial Available Try the EA before you commit. Live Performance Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel https://t.me/xgoldscalper  – pinned message). How to Get the EA The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram. Contact directly:   https://t.me/SaravananL Available Models Choose what suits you best: Subscription (Buy EA acces
FREE
Tick Strength
Saravanan Venkatesan
Индикаторы
Tick Push Strength Indicator Catch rapid market momentum before the candle even closes. The Tick Push Strength Indicator tracks live order flow on a raw, tick-by-tick level. While standard indicators suffer from lag, this tool calculates the exact speed and volume pressure behind every micro-movement—giving you an instant visual of whether Bulls or Bears are driving the market. Key Highlights: Zero-Lag Analysis: Measures real-time tick velocity instead of waiting for candle closes. Breakout
FREE
Grow EURUSD
Saravanan Venkatesan
Эксперты
XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5) Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance. Free Trial Available Try the EA before you commit. Live Performance Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel   https://t.me/xgoldscalper  – pinned message). How to Get the EA The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram. Contact directly:   https://t.me/SaravananL Available Models Choose what suits you best: Subscription (Buy EA acc
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв