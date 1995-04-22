Power Breaker Pro

Professional Breakout Trading System for MetaTrader 5



Key : PBPRO-ACTIVE-2026 ( for temp use)

Overview

Power Breaker Pro is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies high-probability breakout opportunities using advanced price action, volatility analysis, trend confirmation, and intelligent risk management.

Unlike simple breakout robots, AIVOR Power Breaker Pro combines multiple filters to reduce false signals and improve trade quality while maintaining strict risk control.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA offers flexible settings to match different trading styles and risk preferences.

Key Features

Intelligent Breakout Detection

ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Multiple Trend Filters

Session Trading Filter

News Protection

Advanced Trailing Stop

Break-Even Management

Partial Close Support

Dynamic Risk-Based Position Sizing

Spread Protection

Drawdown Protection

Consecutive Loss Protection

Pending Order Management

Fully Automated Trading

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors recent market highs and lows to identify potential breakout levels.

Before entering a trade, it validates multiple market conditions including trend direction, volatility, trading session, spread, and risk parameters.

Only when all conditions are satisfied will the EA place or execute a trade according to the selected confirmation method.

Risk Management

Risk management is built into every trade.

Features include:

Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size

Percentage Risk Calculation

ATR-Based Stop Loss

Fixed or Dynamic Take Profit

Break-Even Function

Partial Profit Taking

Advanced Trailing Stop

Maximum Daily Loss Protection

Floating Drawdown Protection

Consecutive Loss Limiter

Maximum Trades Per Day

Suitable Markets

Recommended:

XAUUSD (Gold) the default Setting

Compatible with other Forex pairs after proper optimization.

Recommended Timeframes

H4

Recommended Trading Conditions

Low Spread ECN Broker

VPS for 24/7 operation

Stable internet connection

High-quality market data

User Friendly

The EA includes clearly organized input parameters, making configuration simple for both beginners and advanced traders.

Why Choose Power Breaker Pro?

Professional breakout strategy

Advanced market filters

Intelligent risk management

Flexible money management

Fully automated execution

Clean and optimized architecture

Continuous future improvements and updates

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.





Version: 1.0.0