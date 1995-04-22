Battle Gold EA

⚔️ Battle Gold EA Professional Trading System for XAUUSD

Powered by 3 Independent Trading Engines

Don't Let the Market Control Your Trading.

Let Battle Gold EA Work for You.

Gold (XAUUSD) offers some of the most attractive trading opportunities in the financial markets.

However, it is also one of the most volatile trading instruments.

One major economic news release...

One false breakout...

Or one emotional trading decision...

...can turn a profitable trade into a loss within minutes.

Battle Gold EA was developed to remove emotions from trading and replace them with a disciplined, intelligent, and fully automated trading system.

Designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, Battle Gold EA combines three independent trading engines, intelligent market filters, and professional risk management into one complete automated trading solution.

NOTE:
- Recommended settings are available in the comments section.
- This EA performs optimally when run according to risk management rules and established trading hours
Why Choose Battle Gold EA?

Most Expert Advisors rely on a single trading strategy.

When market conditions change, their performance often changes as well.

Battle Gold EA takes a different approach.

Powered by three independent trading engines, each engine operates independently with its own trading logic, parameters, and risk settings.

This unique architecture enables Battle Gold EA to adapt more effectively to changing market conditions than conventional single-strategy Expert Advisors.

Our goal is simple.

Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Control Risk.

Three Trading Engines. One Mission.

Finding High-Quality Trading Opportunities.

Each trading engine has its own independent configuration, including:

✔ Unique Magic Number

✔ Individual Timeframe

✔ Entry Logic

✔ Maximum Open Positions

✔ Trailing Stop Settings

✔ Timeout Management

✔ Independent Risk Settings

This architecture allows Battle Gold EA to execute multiple trading approaches within a single automated system without interference between engines.

Smarter Market Analysis

Battle Gold EA never enters the market based on a single signal.

Before opening any position, the system performs multiple layers of market validation using:

✅ Breakout Detection

✅ Trend Analysis

✅ Momentum Confirmation

✅ Swing High & Swing Low Detection

✅ RSI Filter

✅ H1 EMA Trend Filter

✅ ATR Volatility Filter

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

Trades are executed only when all predefined conditions have been satisfied.

Because the quality of each trade is always more important than the quantity of trades.

Built on One Philosophy

Protect Your Capital First. Profits Will Follow.

Battle Gold EA is designed not only to identify trading opportunities but also to help protect the stability of your trading account.

Integrated protection features include:

🛡 Portfolio Equity Protection

🛡 Daily Profit Target

🛡 Margin Level Protection

🛡 Correlation Guard

🛡 Maximum Basket Lot Control

🛡 Grid Kill Switch

🛡 Basket Cooldown

🛡 Maximum Lot Protection

🛡 Trading Hour Filter

🛡 Friday Auto Close

Because protecting your capital is the foundation of long-term trading success.

Intelligent Position Management

Opening a trade is only the beginning.

Battle Gold EA continuously monitors every open position and manages it automatically using:

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✔ Basket Management

✔ Partial Close

✔ Floating Profit Monitoring

✔ Timeout Close

This allows traders to manage positions efficiently without constant manual supervision.

Flexible Money Management

Every trader has a different risk profile.

That's why Battle Gold EA offers multiple money management options, including:

• Fixed Lot

• Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Account Balance

• Exponential Lot Progression

• Maximum Lot Protection

All parameters can be customized to match your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

Professional Trading Dashboard

All essential trading information is displayed directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

Monitor in real time:

• Balance

• Equity

• Daily Profit

• Current Spread

• Margin Level

• Market Trend

• ATR Status

• Trading Engine Status

• Active Positions

Everything you need is displayed in one clear and easy-to-read dashboard.

How Battle Gold EA Works

STEP 1

Market Analysis

STEP 2

Trend & Momentum Validation

STEP 3

Trade Execution

STEP 4

Automatic Position Management

STEP 5

Risk Protection

STEP 6

Trade Exit

Every step is executed automatically according to predefined trading rules.

Recommended Environment

Trading Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe

M5

VPS

Highly Recommended

Who Is Battle Gold EA For?

Battle Gold EA is ideal for traders who:

✔ Focus on trading XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Prefer fully automated trading

✔ Value disciplined risk management

✔ Use a VPS for uninterrupted trading

✔ Need flexible trading parameters

✔ Want a professional Expert Advisor that is easy to configure and use

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Battle Gold EA guarantee profits?

No.

Like any trading system, trading always involves risk.

Battle Gold EA is designed to help traders implement a disciplined and structured trading approach. It is not designed to guarantee profits.

Is Battle Gold EA suitable for beginners?

Yes.

The EA comes with recommended setup file, allowing beginners to get started quickly.

Experienced traders can customize all major parameters according to their own trading strategies.

Can I run Battle Gold EA on a VPS?

Yes.

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation and uninterrupted trade execution.

Can I customize the risk settings?

Absolutely.

Money management, lot sizing, trading filters, and all major trading parameters can be fully customized.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Battle Gold EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades based on predefined algorithms and user-configurable parameters.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

⚔️ Battle Gold EA

3 Engines. One Mission. Smarter Gold Trading. Better Risk Control.


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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Trendlock EA
Gerry Anggriawan
5 (2)
Эксперты
OVERVIEW  : Trendlock_EA — The Next Level Automated Trading Powered by AI   is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed using Artificial Intelligence  It is designed to produce consistent, disciplined, and measurable trading decisions across various financial instruments such as FOREX | GOLD | BITCOIN | US_INDICES . The Trendlock_EA algorithm focuses on long-term stability without using high-risk strategies that can damage an account. Note : - Please contact me after purchase to get
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