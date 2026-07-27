XAUUSD boy

XAUUSD BOY is a professional trading system designed specifically for quickly and accurately capturing tail-risk trades on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is aimed at catching short-term market fluctuations with precise execution and risk control. It focuses on real-time price action, momentum changes, and selected short-term volatility trading techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. XAUUSD BOY is optimized for certain market conditions, with its strategy only effective when gold prices are between $3,000 and $10,000, while maintaining disciplined execution and stable risk exposure. The system is designed to instantly respond to changing market conditions, adapt to volatility and market speed, and keep trading logic simple and efficient. Advanced market filters continuously analyze price action and trading conditions before taking any position, helping maintain consistency and accuracy across different market environments.Every trade is executed under full control and based on clear market conditions. The system is optimized for the M1 timeframe of XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile instruments in the market. This strategy combines quick market analysis, smart trade execution, and automated position management to take advantage of short-term fluctuations while maintaining structured risk control. There are three trading opportunities each day, and trading will stop if there are two consecutive losses within an hour. This robot works with MetaTrader 5. After purchase, users can join a private group and get extra guidance to ensure proper setup, optimization, and long-term use. Members also get access to updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed. FAQs can be found at the bottom of the product page.After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group . The live results are available on our website.https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2380954?source=Site+Signals+My

Price:  ：

The special price is $999, and the next price will be $1499. After that, each new sale price will gradually rise.

Key features:   

  • Professional Gold Transaction

    This system is specifically designed to capture tail risk trades for XAUUSD, focusing on quick market responses and short-term price swings.


  • M1 Timeframe Optimization
    XAUUSD BOY is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.

  • Compound interest
    Compound mode enabled by default

  • Risk Control   

    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.


  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection

    Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.
    There are three trading opportunities every day. If you lose twice in a row within an hour, trading will stop.


  • Take Profit   

    Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.
    Recommend default settings



  • Stop Loss   

    The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.

  • Trailing Stop   
    Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.

  • Trading Panel   

    Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non visual backtesting.

How do I start:

After purchasing this robot, please send us a screenshot of your purchase confirmation via private message. Go to the 'Purchase History' page and take a screenshot of your purchase. Once we confirm we've received the screenshot, you'll be added to a private group where our customer service team will provide you with full support.


How to properly test the Scalping Robot Pro in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, XAUUSD pairs, M1 Timeframe and select Every Tick Normal. The robot is fully optimized, So you just need to keep the settings the same. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. please first backtest the market data from April 1, 2025, to the latest trading day in your own brokerage. After running it live for a month, backtest that month's trades and compare them. If they match, you can run it long-term.

Information:   
Pairs: XAUUSD    
Timeframe: M1    
Platform: MetaTrader 5    
Minimum deposit: 1000    
Leverage: 1:100 up to 1:1000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Standard, Premium, RAW, ECN.

Updates:   

The current version of this robot is 3.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.


Price:   

The robot costs $999 for the 5 copies. After that, as sales increase, the price will gradually go up.

XAUUSD BOY - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes XAUUSD BOY different from other trading robots?
    XAUUSD BOY is designed specifically for quick and precise operations when trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. This system focuses on capturing short-term market trends, momentum changes, and tail risks of real-time volatility, while maintaining stability and discipline in trade execution.


  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings.  All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management is handled automatically.


  3. Which markets does  XAUUSD BOY  support?
    The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile markets.


  4. What timeframe should I use?
     XAUUSD BOY  is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, allowing the system to react quickly to short term market opportunities.


  5. Does the system trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.


  6. How does trade management work?
    The System uses flexible and controlled trade management:
    - configurable Take Profit
    - configurable Stop Loss  
    - built in Trailing Stop
    - maximum positions control


  7. Can I use XAUUSD BOY with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are highly recommended for best performance.


  8.   Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters ， It's recommended to keep the default settings.


  9. Will I receive updates?  
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.


  10. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to XAUUSD BOY for MetaTrader 5
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.


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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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