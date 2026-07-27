XAUUSD BOY is a professional trading system designed specifically for quickly and accurately capturing tail-risk trades on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is aimed at catching short-term market fluctuations with precise execution and risk control. It focuses on real-time price action, momentum changes, and selected short-term volatility trading techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. XAUUSD BOY is optimized for certain market conditions, with its strategy only effective when gold prices are between $3,000 and $10,000, while maintaining disciplined execution and stable risk exposure. The system is designed to instantly respond to changing market conditions, adapt to volatility and market speed, and keep trading logic simple and efficient. Advanced market filters continuously analyze price action and trading conditions before taking any position, helping maintain consistency and accuracy across different market environments.Every trade is executed under full control and based on clear market conditions. The system is optimized for the M1 timeframe of XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile instruments in the market. This strategy combines quick market analysis, smart trade execution, and automated position management to take advantage of short-term fluctuations while maintaining structured risk control. There are three trading opportunities each day, and trading will stop if there are two consecutive losses within an hour. This robot works with MetaTrader 5. After purchase, users can join a private group and get extra guidance to ensure proper setup, optimization, and long-term use. Members also get access to updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed. FAQs can be found at the bottom of the product page.After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group . The live results are available on our website. https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2380954?source=Site+Signals+My

Price: ：

The special price is $999, and the next price will be $1499. After that, each new sale price will gradually rise.

Key features:

Professional Gold Transaction This system is specifically designed to capture tail risk trades for XAUUSD, focusing on quick market responses and short-term price swings.



M1 Timeframe Optimization

XAUUSD BOY is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.





XAUUSD BOY is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions. Compound interest

Compound mode enabled by default





Risk Control

Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.



Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection

Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.

There are three trading opportunities every day. If you lose twice in a row within an hour, trading will stop.



Take Profit

Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.

Recommend default settings





Stop Loss

The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.





Trailing Stop

Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.





Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS. Trading Panel

Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non visual backtesting.