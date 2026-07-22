Gold Silver Trendline Ultra

Gold Silver Trendline Ultra

Professional Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Trendline Detector with Real-Time Signal Labels

This indicator finds and draws the strongest support and resistance trendlines across 6 timeframes automatically. It updates labels in real time as price interacts with each line. No manual drawing. No guesswork. Just clear levels that matter.


What This Indicator Does

Most traders draw trendlines by hand. Two clicks, a line, and hope it holds. The problem is that manual trendlines are subjective. Two traders looking at the same chart will draw different lines. Worse, you miss the lines on timeframes you are not watching. This indicator solves that by scanning every timeframe systematically and only drawing lines that have statistical significance based on multiple price touches.

Each timeframe is processed independently. The zigzag algorithm identifies pivot highs and lows. Then every pair of pivots is tested to find lines with the most price contact. The best support line and the best resistance line per timeframe are drawn with full ray extensions.


Why Multi-Timeframe Matters

Support and resistance on one timeframe can be invisible on another. A key Daily resistance might not be obvious on an M5 chart. This indicator draws all timeframes on the same chart so you always see the full picture. M1 lines for precision entries. M5 and M15 for intraday structure. H1 and H4 for swing context. Daily for the big picture.

When multiple timeframes show the same level, that is high-confluence trading zone. When lower timeframes break a level, check the higher timeframe to decide if it is a real breakout or a fakeout.


Signal Labels Explained

Support Lines

BOUNCE UP > BUY
Price touched the support line and closed back above it within the last 5 bars. This is a long entry signal. The support held and buyers stepped in.

ABOVE > BULLISH
Price is trading above the support line by more than the tolerance threshold. The support zone is intact. No immediate signal but the trend is healthy.

AT SUPPORT > WATCH
Price is within the tolerance zone of the support line. This is a decision point. Traders should watch for a bounce or a break. Do not enter here. Wait for the next label to confirm direction.

BROKEN > SELL
Price broke below the support line by more than the tolerance threshold. The level that was providing support has turned into resistance. This is a bearish signal. Previous buyers are now trapped and may exit, adding to selling pressure.

Resistance Lines

BROKEN > BUY
Price broke above the resistance line by more than the tolerance threshold. The level that was providing resistance has turned into support. This is a bullish signal. The breakout suggests momentum is strong.

REJECTED > SELL
Price touched the resistance line and closed back below it within the last 5 bars. This is a short entry signal. The resistance held and sellers stepped in.

BELOW > BEARISH
Price is trading below the resistance line by more than the tolerance threshold. The resistance zone is intact. No immediate signal but the trend is weak.

AT RESISTANCE > WATCH
Price is within the tolerance zone of the resistance line. Decision point. Watch for rejection or breakout.


Pivot Detection Methodology

The zigzag algorithm identifies swing highs and swing lows on each timeframe. A swing high is a bar where the high price is higher than the specified number of bars on both sides. A swing low is a bar where the low price is lower than the bars on both sides. The Zigzag Sensitivity parameter controls this. A value of 5 means each pivot must be higher or lower than 5 bars on each side.

Once pivots are identified, the algorithm tests every pair of same-type pivots to find valid trendlines. Two swing highs are paired to test a resistance line. Two swing lows are paired to test a support line. For each pair, every other pivot is checked to see if it touches the line within the tolerance threshold. Lines with the most touches are kept.

Only the strongest line per type per timeframe is displayed on the chart. If you have 500 potential pivot pairs on a timeframe, only the single best support and single best resistance line are drawn. This keeps the chart clean and focused on the most relevant levels.


Touch Tolerance and ATR

The Touch Tolerance parameter is a multiplier of the Average True Range. A setting of 0.3 means a pivot can be within 30% of the ATR distance from the line and still count as a touch. In volatile markets, ATR expands and tolerance widens automatically. In calm markets, tolerance tightens. This ensures the indicator works across all market conditions without manual adjustment.


Input Parameters Reference

TIMEFRAMES TO ANALYZE

Enable or disable each timeframe independently. If you only trade intraday, disable Daily to reduce clutter. If you are a position trader, enable only H4 and Daily. Each timeframe adds 2 trendline objects (support and resistance) plus 2 label objects.

M1 Timeframe - Default: true
For precision entries and exits. M1 lines are short term and react quickly.

M5 Timeframe - Default: true
Common timeframe for scalping and short-term trades.

M15 Timeframe - Default: true
Intraday structure. Good for identifying the session trend.

H1 Timeframe - Default: true
Hourly levels that often hold for several hours or days.

H4 Timeframe - Default: true
Swing trading levels. H4 lines are respected by most intraday traders.

Daily Timeframe - Default: true
Major structural levels that can last weeks or months. Daily lines are the most significant.

TRENDLINE DETECTION

Zigzag Sensitivity - Default: 5, Range: 1 to 20
Number of bars required on each side of a pivot. Lower values produce more pivots, which means more trendline candidates. Higher values produce fewer pivots and only show major swing points. For active trading on M1 and M5, values of 3 to 5 work well. For Daily analysis, values of 7 to 12 filter out noise.

Minimum Touches - Default: 3, Range: 2 to 10
Minimum number of price touches required for a trendline to be considered valid. A line with only 2 touches is just two random points. A line with 3 or more touches has statistical significance. Higher values produce fewer but more reliable lines. For swing trading, 3 is a good balance. For position trading, consider 4 or 5.

Touch Tolerance - Default: 0.3, Range: 0.1 to 2.0
This value is multiplied by the ATR of the timeframe to calculate touch tolerance. For example, if ATR on H1 is 100 pips and tolerance is 0.3, a pivot within 30 pips of the line counts as a touch. Higher values detect more lines but reduce quality. Lower values require precise touches.

VISUAL SETTINGS

Each timeframe has its own color setting. The defaults are chosen for clear visibility against typical chart backgrounds. M1 is DimGray because it is the least significant. D1 is Red because it is the most significant. You can customize all colors to match your chart theme.

Line Width controls the thickness of all drawn trendlines. Default 2 is visible without being distracting. Increase to 3 or 4 if you trade on high DPI displays or need more visual weight.


How to Use in Trading

For Scalping (M1 and M5)
Watch the M1 and M5 labels. When price approaches these lines, look for the BOUNCE or REJECTED label to appear. This is your entry signal. Place a stop loss just beyond the line. Take profit at the next line on the same timeframe or the next higher timeframe.

For Day Trading (M15 and H1)
Use the H1 lines to identify the direction of the day. If H1 support is rising and price keeps bouncing off it, the intraday trend is up. Take long entries when M15 bounces off the H1 support line. If H1 resistance is falling and price keeps rejecting it, the trend is down.

For Swing Trading (H4 and Daily)
The Daily support and resistance lines are the most important. They represent levels that have been tested multiple times over weeks or months. When Daily support holds, hold your long position. When Daily resistance breaks, that is a major signal that the trend has shifted. Ignore M1 reactions at Daily levels. The Daily timeframe matters more.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence
The most powerful setups happen when the same level appears on multiple timeframes. If M15, H1, and H4 all show a resistance line within a close range, that zone is extremely significant. A breakout through that zone with momentum is a high-confidence trade. A rejection at that zone is also a high-confidence reversal trade.


Chart Management

The indicator draws up to 12 trendline objects and 12 label objects per chart (support and resistance for each of 6 timeframes). All objects are prefixed with TPRO_ so they can be managed or deleted easily. To remove all indicator lines at once, run a script that deletes objects by prefix.

The indicator only rebuilds lines on new bars. Labels update every 5 ticks to balance performance with responsiveness. This means smooth operation even during high volatility news events.


About the Author

Jignesh Gond is an active XAUUSD trader with years of experience trading gold and silver. This indicator is built from real trading experience, not theory. Every feature exists because it solved a real problem in live trading.

MyFxBook: 
MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jigu266

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枢轴点斐波那契 RSJ 是一个指标，它使用斐波那契汇率追踪当天的支撑线和阻力线。 这个壮观的指标使用斐波那契汇率通过枢轴点创建多达 7 个支撑位和阻力位。 价格如何尊重该支撑和阻力的每个水平真是太棒了，在那里可以感知操作的可能进入/退出点。 特征 多达 7 个支撑位和 7 个阻力位 单独设置级别的颜色 输入 枢轴类型 Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 计算 Pivot Fibo Classic = 经典枢轴计算 最低枢轴级别 旋转 3 个级别 旋转 4 个级别 旋转 5 个级别 枢轴 6 个级别 旋转 7 个级别 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
KT Asian Breakout Indicator MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Asian Breakout 指标分析亚洲交易时段的关键部分，以生成双向买卖信号，并基于价格突破的方向进行交易。当价格突破该交易时段的最高点时，会出现买入信号；当价格突破最低点时，会出现卖出信号。 注意事项 如果交易时段的范围过大，建议避免新交易，因为大部分价格走势已在该时段内完成。 如果突破K线过大，价格通常会在继续沿信号方向运行之前发生短暂回调。 功能特点 买入/卖出信号包含止损和盈利目标。 KT Asian Breakout 指标持续监测其表现，并使用第一、第二或第三盈利目标作为成功标准。 显示三个关键性能指标，包括盈亏信号、成功率和每个信号的平均点数。 如果突破K线过大，图表上会显示警告信息。 推荐设置 时间周期： 15分钟。 交易货币对： 所有 JPY 货币对。 输入参数 绘制交易时段框 :  true/false 绘制止损和盈利目标 :  true/false 性能分析 : true/false 显示文本分析（左上角） :  true/false 成功率标准 :  第一目标 | 第二目标 | 第三目标 颜色和样式设置 :  可自定义 警报设置 :  可自定义
Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
Ashish Jayant Mone
专家
Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
Convergence Divergence Indicator
Samran Aslam
指标
Divergence Detection: The indicator is designed to identify divergences between the price movement and the Stochastics oscillator. This can help traders spot potential trend reversals or trend continuation opportunities. Early Warning System: By capturing divergences, the Stochastics Divergence Indicator can provide an early warning of possible market turning points. This allows traders to take timely action and make informed decisions. Versatility: The indicator can be applied to various finan
Hawk Gold Professional Indicator
Zhanybek Kalybekov
指标
HAWK 4.0 — 黄金信号指标 最精准的交易信号指标 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）交易而设计。 基于 ATR 波段 + 枢轴点检测。 信号仅出现在真实反转点位。 不重绘。无延迟。无噪音。 您将获得 → 清晰的 BUY / SELL 箭头 → 自动 TP1 / TP2 / TP3 水平 → 自动 SL 止损水平 → 内置时间过滤器（UTC） → 实时成功率统计 → 完整的警报系统 专为以下设计 交易品种： XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期： M3 / M5 交易时段： 伦敦 + 纽约 交易表现 成功率：       81% 不重绘：        运行时间：     2024年至今 订阅方案 1 个月  ——  $3000 3 个月  ——  $6000 6 个月  ——  $9000 包含更新 + 技术支持 + 设置文件。
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
指标
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Gold TrendPro Mt5
Antoine Melhem
5 (2)
专家
Gold Trend Pro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）H1（1 小时）周期设计的专业智能交易系统（EA）。它采用结构化、规则驱动的交易方式，专注于高质量、干净的交易机会，而不是随机进场追逐市场。所有 BUY/SELL 决策均基于明确条件，确保交易一致性和纪律性，无情绪、无猜测、无“赌博模式”。 Gold Trend Pro 的核心优势之一是其自适应止损和止盈逻辑。EA 不使用固定的 SL/TP 距离，而是根据当前市场行为动态调整。这使系统在波动变化时更加灵活，减少震荡行情中的无效止损，并在趋势和震荡市场中保持更平稳的表现。 Gold Trend Pro 适合希望使用稳定、风险可控系统的交易者，而不是依赖高风险暴露的策略。系统注重质量而非数量，并针对黄金市场特性进行了优化，包括快速行情、强动能以及突发的高波动。无论是需要清晰结构的新手，还是偏好干净执行逻辑的资深交易者，Gold Trend Pro 都能在 H1 周期上提供有序进场、智能管理和长期稳定性。 关键参数与建议 交易品种： XAUUSD（黄金） 周期： H1（推荐 / 最佳表现） 杠杆： 最低 1:50 最低入金： $
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ARICoins
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指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
指标
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
指标
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
指标
[iVISTscalp5]：通过时间研究市场行为的实验室 TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ 项目概述 iVISTscalp5 是在 VISTmany 项目框架下开发的多层级时间与价格结构指标。 该系统通过 Liquidity Activation Points（时间激活点 / timings）预测： 市场启动时间 方向 运动范围 iVISTscalp5 指标可使用默认参数应用于任何金融工具。 ⸻ 实际价值 iVISTscalp5 并不是作为传统技术指标而开发的。 它的核心理念是： 让任何人都能够通过“时间”研究市场行为。 ⸻ Time Language VISTmany (TLV) — 项目的核心概念 t(p) t(p) 是 timings 被激活的价格水平。 ⸻ p(p) p(p) 是 iVISTscalp5 指标构建的核心价格水平。 最强的市场反应通常出现在： t(p) 与 p(p) 相互作用时。 ⸻ 在 TLV（Time Language VIST
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Recuroid
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself. The system is based on two key algorithms. The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, t
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
指标
YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作
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