WennideJordanOSC

Overview

Wennide.JordanOSC is an advanced algorithmic indicator built specifically for traders seeking high-probability trend reversals and institutional-grade precision. By combining multi-structure price action (ZigZag) with advanced momentum validation (MACD), this indicator filters out market noise and pinpoints clean, high-reward continuation and reversal points.

Designed to operate seamlessly on timeframes up to M30 max, JordanOSC provides clear, non-repainting visual signals that empower both manual traders and automated Expert Advisors to capture optimal market swings with a strict minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Key Features

Zero Repainting: Signals are strictly locked at the close of the candle, ensuring complete reliability during backtesting and live execution.

Dynamic Trend Filtering: Integrates a robust oscillator engine to filter out false breakouts during ranging market conditions.

Optimized for M30 and Below: Finely tuned for lower-to-medium timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30) where speed and accuracy matter most.

Plug & Play Integration: Fully compatible with custom Expert Advisors (EAs) via standard buffer calls ( iCustom ) for automated trading systems.

Risk Management & Stop Loss Placement

To ensure optimal trade execution and capital protection, proper Stop Loss (SL) placement is highly recommended:

For Buy Signals (Blue Arrow): Place your Stop Loss slightly below the most recent ZigZag swing low (the support structure where the arrow was generated), adding a buffer of 2 to 5 pips to account for spread and minor volatility.

For Sell Signals (Red Arrow): Place your Stop Loss slightly above the most recent ZigZag swing high (the resistance structure where the arrow was generated), adding a 2 to 5 pip buffer.

Target: Always aim for a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Input Parameters

ZigZag Settings ( Depth , Deviation , Backstep ): Fine-tune the structural swing detection to match your preferred asset volatility.

MACD Settings ( Fast EMA , Slow EMA , Signal SMA ): Adjust momentum sensitivity for signal validation.

Dedicated Support & Continuous Development

Our development team is fully committed to providing robust algorithmic tools for your trading journey. If you encounter any technical issues, require assistance with optimal configuration, or have specific feature requests and suggestions for future updates, please do not hesitate to reach out. We continuously work to improve our software based on community feedback.