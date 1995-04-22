Atlas Pro EA

ATLAS PRO is a dual-basket grid EA for MetaTrader 5 that runs independent BUY and SELL ladders, each with its own money profit target, hard risk cap, and built-in economic-calendar news filter.

It uses a controlled additive lot ladder (0.01, 0.02, 0.03…) — not an aggressive martingale — and is fully account-aware, auto-switching between hedging and netting so it never sends conflicting orders.

✅ Free demo included — backtest it on your own broker's history before going live.

How it works





Opens an initial position per enabled basket during your trading window.

As price travels by the configured grid distance, it layers additional orders on an additive lot ladder (0.01, 0.02, 0.03 …) — not an aggressive geometric martingale.

Each basket closes as a batch once it reaches its money profit target; large baskets also use oldest+newest pair-closing to bank profit incrementally.

Every new order is pre-checked against the broker's volume limit, max lot, and free margin — orders that don't fit are skipped, never rejected.

Key features





Dual independent baskets (BUY / SELL), each toggleable

Additive layered-averaging grid with configurable step (in points)

Per-basket money profit target

Three stop-loss modes: per-basket, equity %, or account-currency drawdown

Built-in MT5 economic-calendar news filter (High or High+Medium impact; configurable minutes before/after)

Day-of-week and session time scheduling

Two strategy modes: Grid Reversal and Trend-filtered (MA-based)

Duplicate-price protection and minimum grid distance

Branded on-chart dashboard, chart theme, and watermark (all optional)

Magic-number isolation — safe to run alongside other EAs

Recommendations





Symbols: EURUSD / your tested majors (works on any symbol)

Timeframe: H1, 15m, 5m ...... (grid logic evaluates per M1 bar internally)

Account: Hedging recommended for full dual-basket behaviour; netting supported in single-direction mode

Minimum deposit: state your tested figure, e.g. $1,000 for 0.01 lots

Use a low-spread ECN broker; VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Inputs

Core: Lots, Profit_Close, Grid_Pips, MaxOrdersPerSide, MaxLot, enable/disable each basket, MagicStart, TradeComment · Schedule: day toggles, StartHour/EndHour · Grid: MinDistancePoints · Risk: MaxStopLoss + mode · News: filter toggle, impact level, minutes before/after · Strategy: mode, trend timeframe & MA period · Branding: dashboard, theme, watermark.





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