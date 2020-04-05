Aegis Pro EA

AEGIS PRO is three grid strategies in one MetaTrader 5 EA — Trend, Counter-Trend, and Hedge Grid — switchable with a single input, all built on the same Volatility Guard that stops trading during violent market moves.

Unlike ordinary grids that use market orders, AEGIS PRO places genuine pending limit/stop orders at exact levels — so every fill lands precisely where the grid says, even in fast markets.

✅ Free demo included — verify the Volatility Guard yourself in the Strategy Tester before you buy.Most grid and martingale robots share the same weakness: they keep adding positions during violent market moves — exactly when they should stop. AEGIS PRO was engineered around that problem, and it gives you three distinct trading strategies in one product, each suited to a different market condition.





THREE TRADING STRATEGIES IN ONE EA

You select the mode with a single input (Strategy_Type). All three share the same protective engine — grid, baskets, volatility guard and risk caps — but they enter the market on completely different logic.





1️⃣ TREND — martingale with the trend

The EA uses a configurable EMA (default 200 EMA on H1) as its directional filter. It opens BUY only while price is above the EMA, and SELL only while price is below it. Positions are therefore aligned with the prevailing direction of the market.





Best for: trending instruments and momentum conditions.

Character: fewer baskets, entries that work with the dominant flow rather than against it. This is the default mode.





2️⃣ COUNTER-TREND — martingale against the trend

The same EMA filter is inverted: the EA opens BUY when price is below the EMA and SELL when price is above it, betting on a return toward the mean.





Best for: ranging, oscillating and mean-reverting markets.

Character: classic reversion logic that harvests price swinging back to its average. Be aware this mode deliberately trades against momentum, so it demands a disciplined stop-loss and a conservative ladder in strongly trending conditions.





3️⃣ HEDGE GRID — both directions at once

The EMA filter is switched off entirely. A BUY basket and a SELL basket run simultaneously, each managed and closed independently with its own take-profit.





Best for: choppy, two-sided markets with no clear direction.

Character: the purest grid mode — it captures oscillation in both directions at the same time. Requires a hedging account to use both baskets fully; on a netting account the EA automatically runs one net direction at a time.





An important design detail: the EMA filter governs only the first order of a basket. Once a basket is open, grid additions continue in both directions from the last fill regardless of where the EMA sits. This is deliberate — it prevents the martingale from freezing halfway through a cycle simply because price crossed a moving average.





Both the EMA period and its timeframe are fully configurable, so you can make the filter as fast or as slow as your style requires.





THE PROTECTION ENGINE

Volatility Guard (anti-cascade protection)

Two independent detectors monitor the market every tick: a velocity detector (price travel over a rolling window) and a sustained-stress detector (M1 ATR). If either fires, AEGIS PRO immediately stops opening new positions and deletes its pending grid orders, so nothing can be filled during the storm. Trading resumes only after a configurable period of continuous calm — never mid-cascade. Unlike a news calendar, this reacts to any violent move: scheduled data, unexpected headlines or liquidation cascades. It is fully active in the Strategy Tester, so you can verify it yourself. An optional setting lets the side trading with the move keep working while only the counter-trend side is frozen.





Exact grid spacing with pending orders

Most grid EAs use market orders, so during fast moves their levels land hundreds of points apart. AEGIS PRO places genuine pending limit and stop orders at precise grid levels, so every position fills exactly where the grid says it should — no matter how fast the market moves. A duplicate guard ensures two orders on the same side never occupy the same price.





Smart Pair Closing

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover, AEGIS PRO continuously scans for the worst-losing and best-winning position on each side and closes them together once their combined result reaches your target — progressively trimming a struggling basket from both ends.





Independent baskets with layered risk caps

Each direction has its own take-profit, so a winning basket never waits for a losing one. A combined stop-loss in account currency caps total exposure, a maximum-orders limit bounds the ladder depth, a maximum-lot cap bounds position size, and automatic lot reduction handles limited free margin.





Filters: economic-calendar news filter, daily time filter, and maximum-spread filter.





Live on-chart dashboard

A clean panel shows in real time: open BUY/SELL counts with floating P/L, balance, equity, floating P/L, margin level, the next news event with a live countdown, and the EA's current state (Active / Volatility Guard / News Blackout / Time Filter / Out of Hours).





Broker compatible: works on both hedging and netting accounts, adapting its position management automatically.





RECOMMENDED USE

Symbols: XAUUSD and major FX pairs. Always test on your own broker's data first.

Chart: M1 or M5. Grid distance is measured in points, not bars.

Strategy choice: use Trend in directional markets, Counter-Trend in ranges, Hedge Grid in choppy two-sided conditions. Backtest all three on your symbol before going live.

Account: hedging recommended (required to run both baskets in Hedge Grid mode); ECN/low-spread accounts suit grid systems best; a VPS is strongly advised.

Set a real stop-loss. Basket_SL is your hard risk cap — a sensible starting point is 2–5% of account balance, not a token value. This is the single most important setting in the EA.

Limit the ladder. Keep Max_Orders modest (typically 5–12). Deep ladders with an aggressive multiplier grow exposure very quickly.

Match the grid to the instrument. Wider Grid_Step_Points on volatile symbols such as gold means fewer, better-spaced entries and materially lower exposure.

Calibrate the Volatility Guard. Default thresholds are tuned for gold. On FX pairs, lower Vol_Max_Move_Points and Vol_ATR_Block_Points so the guard reacts to that symbol's normal range.

Start small. Demo first, then a small live account, and scale only after seeing it handle real volatile sessions.

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 · Hedging or netting account · VPS recommended · For the news filter and dashboard countdown, allow the calendar URL in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → WebRequest.





⚠️ RISK WARNING — PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASE

AEGIS PRO uses grid and martingale principles. This category of strategy carries a high level of risk and can lead to large or total loss of capital.





Position sizes increase as a basket grows. If the market moves strongly and persistently against an open basket, accumulated exposure can produce losses far greater than typical individual trades — including the loss of your entire account balance. The Volatility Guard, stop-loss, order caps and filters are designed to reduce and control that risk; they cannot eliminate it. No protective mechanism prevents losses in all conditions, and extreme events such as gaps, low liquidity, slippage, requotes or broker execution failures can produce outcomes worse than any backtest suggests.





Past performance and backtest results are not indicative of future results. Live trading involves real spread, slippage, swap and execution conditions that differ from historical simulation.





Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Do not use funds intended for living expenses, debts, savings or any essential purpose. Only risk capital you are fully prepared to lose entirely.





Always test on demo first, use a stop-loss appropriate to your capital, and be sure you understand how the settings behave before trading live. Trading is not suitable for everyone. If in doubt, consult an independent licensed financial advisor.





By purchasing and using this product you accept full responsibility for your own trading decisions and results. The author is not liable for any losses incurred.



