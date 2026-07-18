EccRk Trade Manager

Product Overview & Advantages

The ECC RK Trade Manager operate as an interactive risk and trade management utility tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The application offers several core operational advantages:

  • Real-Time Interactive Interface: Features a draggable, interactive dashboard that locks onto your chart and fully syncs in real-time with your MT5 broker server.

  • Visual Control: Allows you to control your trade parameters by dragging lines directly on the chart, which instantly updates the dashboard and sends modifications to the broker.

  • Robust Safety Guards: Includes built-in protection logic to block invalid risk configurations and over-leveraging.

  • Slippage Gurads: (Bad-Fill Protection)

    1. Market Order Entry: The EA acts as a strict gatekeeper during high-impact news or low liquidity. If the broker's available price slips beyond your user-defined point limit, the trade is automatically aborted to prevent worst-case execution prices.

    2. Retest-Driven Partial Take Profits: For scaling out of positions, if a volatile spike moves the market past your TP faster than it can be cleanly executed, the EA refuses to accept the slipped price beyond your user-defined point limit. Instead, it safely pauses the order and waits to execute the partial close dynamically once the price retests your exact target level.

  • Crash Recovery System: Built to continuously manage your active trades and pending orders even if your terminal or VPS reboots unexpectedly.

Core Features

1. Sizing & Risk Model

This section determines how your trade volume is calculated:

  • Fixed Lot: Executes the precise lot volume you type into the input box.

  • % Equity: Dynamically calculates your lot size by risking a specific percentage of your current account equity.

  • Amount ($): Calculates your lot size based on a fixed monetary value you are willing to risk.

  • Fatal Risk Guard: If you use % Equity or Amount ($) without setting a Stop Loss higher than zero, the EA completely aborts the trade execution instead of guessing your risk.

  • Broker Minimums Protection: If your calculated risk lot size is lower than your broker's minimum volume, the EA aborts the trade entirely to prevent rounding up and over-leveraging your account.

  • Note: Precision risk scaling for % Equity and Amount ($) automatically includes your broker's commission costs.

2. Entry & Directional Bias

  • Order Type Toggle: Easily switch between Market, Limit, Stop, and Stop-Limit orders for both Buy/Long and Sell/Short directions.

  • Dynamic Price Controls: You can manually type your entry price or drag the physical entry line on your chart. Dragging the line on another device will automatically sync the entry price on the dashboard.

  • Operational Security: The entry price window automatically switches to read-only whenever a Market order is selected, a pending order is active, or a trade is running.

  • Stop-Limit Deviation: Allows you to define the exact point distance between a stop trigger and the limit execution price.

3. Stop Loss (SL) & Trailing

  • Dual Configuration: Set your main Stop Loss by entering a specific price or by entering a point distance. Changing one automatically updates the other.

  • Automated Trailing Stop: Toggle the "Trail" feature to automatically trail your SL behind the active price. It requires a Trigger distance (where trailing begins) and a Buffer distance (how far behind the price the SL stays).

4. Breakeven (BE) Engine

  • Auto Breakeven: Automatically moves your SL to the entry price (plus a defined buffer) once the market hits your target point distance or price.

  • Candle Close Trigger: A specialized protection mode that ignores volatile wicks and only triggers a breakeven if a candle closes past your target distance.

  • Timeframe Fallback Rule: If you input an unsupported timeframe for the candle close trigger (e.g., 17 minutes), the system automatically defaults to the nearest valid MT5 timeframe (e.g., M20).

5. Take Profit (TP) Targets

  • 5-Tier Matrix: Allows you to set up to 5 distinct take-profit price levels to scale out of your position safely.

  • Auto-Calculated Volume Locking: The volume percentage field of your highest active TP tier is locked. The system automatically forces the final tier to absorb the remaining volume so that your total closed position equals exactly 100%.

  • Slippage Guard: During periods of extreme market volatility, the system automatically requotes to protect you from bad fills.

6. Visuals & Executions

  • Display Chart Lines: Toggles all interactive horizontal chart lines (Entry, SL, BE, and TPs) on or off.

  • One-Click Actions: Quick buttons to Place Order, Cancel Order (for pending orders), or Close Position (to instantly exit a running trade).

  • Execution Locks: To maintain order, the Place Order button and Entry Price box automatically lock and turn gray if a trade or pending order managed by the EA is already active.

  • Requirement: The EA must always maintain an active internet connection to manage these parameters.



⚠️  Important Operational Note: Multi-Chart Setup

To maintain high fidelity precision and prevent order confusion, this trade manager enforces a strict single-execution rule per chart window:

  • One Trade Per Chart: The EA is engineered to manage exactly one active trade or pending order per chart window at a time.

  • Automatic Control Locking: The moment a trade is executed or a pending order is placed, the dashboard's "Place Order" button and entry fields will automatically lock and turn gray. You cannot place another trade or order on this specific chart until the current position/order is closed or cancelled.

  • Managing Multiple Positions: If your trading strategy requires you to scale into multiple separate positions, run simultaneous grids, or hedge trades (even on the exact same currency pair), you must open a new, separate chart window for every individual trade you want to take and load the EA onto each one. The user can open upto 20 charts per MT5 installation



Global Input Parameters

When loading the EA onto your MT5 chart, you can customize its global behavior using the following parameters:



Input Parameter

Default Value

Description

InpSlippagePoints

10

The maximum allowable slippage in points for market order executions. The broker will not execute trades above this to prevent bad fills.

InpMaxTPDeviation

10

The maximum allowable slippage in points for partial take profits. If slippage exceeds this, execution pauses and waits to close once price retests the level, avoiding bad fills.

InpTrailStep

10

The step increment (in points) by which the Trailing Stop moves.

InpBrokerCommission

7.00

Your broker's round-turn commission cost per 1.0 standard lot. Used to perform precise risk sizing calculations.

InpTheme

THEME_DARK

Switches the visual look of the on-chart dashboard between Dark or Light mode.

InpFontScale

1.1

Adjusts text sizing. Can be reduced to  0.6 - 0.8  if text overlaps on Mac or high-resolution displays.

InpDashboardScale

1.0

Multiplier scale for the entire dashboard UI size; increase this for Mac or 4K/high-resolution screens.

InpUsePushNotifications

true

Toggles mobile push notifications and live chart alerts for trade events.





























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Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
实用工具
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 —— 单终端内的专业持仓复制系统 这是一款面向专业交易者的可靠 Expert Advisor，用于在 MetaTrader 5 中自动复制已经打开的持仓、放大总仓位、应用自定义手数规则，并按照明确的逻辑管理复制出来的持仓。 它非常适合手动交易者、自动化系统使用者，以及希望在同一个终端内更灵活地管理已有持仓的用户。 Duplicator for MT5 并不会依靠自己的交易策略主动开仓。它的职责是监控 MetaTrader 5 账户中已经存在的持仓，并根据你的设置创建对应副本，包括复制次数、手数、Stop Loss、Take Profit、注释以及额外的管理条件。 如果你需要的是 同一个 MetaTrader 5 终端内部 的持仓复制工具，而不是不同平台或不同终端之间的复制系统，那么 MT5 版 Duplicator 正是为这种需求而设计。 MT4 版本 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 链接 如果你需要 MetaTrader 终端之间 的交易复
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5 (3)
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
YuClusters
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4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
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3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
AI Agents Supervisor
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5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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5 (11)
实用工具
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Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
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MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
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5 (1)
实用工具
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
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5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
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实用工具
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Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
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实用工具
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1 (1)
实用工具
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Semyon Isakov
实用工具
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
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Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
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Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
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Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
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ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
实用工具
快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 提供快速操作，默认大小，盈利点和止损点都可以单独找我，定制开发。    图表可以自行设定品种，时间周期。 快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
实用工具
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
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