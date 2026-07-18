EccRk Trade Manager

Product Overview & Advantages

The ECC RK Trade Manager operate as an interactive risk and trade management utility tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The application offers several core operational advantages:

  • Real-Time Interactive Interface: Features a draggable, interactive dashboard that locks onto your chart and fully syncs in real-time with your MT5 broker server.

  • Visual Control: Allows you to control your trade parameters by dragging lines directly on the chart, which instantly updates the dashboard and sends modifications to the broker.

  • Robust Safety Guards: Includes built-in protection logic to block invalid risk configurations and over-leveraging.

  • Slippage Gurads: (Bad-Fill Protection)

    1. Market Order Entry: The EA acts as a strict gatekeeper during high-impact news or low liquidity. If the broker's available price slips beyond your user-defined point limit, the trade is automatically aborted to prevent worst-case execution prices.

    2. Retest-Driven Partial Take Profits: For scaling out of positions, if a volatile spike moves the market past your TP faster than it can be cleanly executed, the EA refuses to accept the slipped price beyond your user-defined point limit. Instead, it safely pauses the order and waits to execute the partial close dynamically once the price retests your exact target level.

  • Crash Recovery System: Built to continuously manage your active trades and pending orders even if your terminal or VPS reboots unexpectedly.

Core Features

1. Sizing & Risk Model

This section determines how your trade volume is calculated:

  • Fixed Lot: Executes the precise lot volume you type into the input box.

  • % Equity: Dynamically calculates your lot size by risking a specific percentage of your current account equity.

  • Amount ($): Calculates your lot size based on a fixed monetary value you are willing to risk.

  • Fatal Risk Guard: If you use % Equity or Amount ($) without setting a Stop Loss higher than zero, the EA completely aborts the trade execution instead of guessing your risk.

  • Broker Minimums Protection: If your calculated risk lot size is lower than your broker's minimum volume, the EA aborts the trade entirely to prevent rounding up and over-leveraging your account.

  • Note: Precision risk scaling for % Equity and Amount ($) automatically includes your broker's commission costs.

2. Entry & Directional Bias

  • Order Type Toggle: Easily switch between Market, Limit, Stop, and Stop-Limit orders for both Buy/Long and Sell/Short directions.

  • Dynamic Price Controls: You can manually type your entry price or drag the physical entry line on your chart. Dragging the line on another device will automatically sync the entry price on the dashboard.

  • Operational Security: The entry price window automatically switches to read-only whenever a Market order is selected, a pending order is active, or a trade is running.

  • Stop-Limit Deviation: Allows you to define the exact point distance between a stop trigger and the limit execution price.

3. Stop Loss (SL) & Trailing

  • Dual Configuration: Set your main Stop Loss by entering a specific price or by entering a point distance. Changing one automatically updates the other.

  • Automated Trailing Stop: Toggle the "Trail" feature to automatically trail your SL behind the active price. It requires a Trigger distance (where trailing begins) and a Buffer distance (how far behind the price the SL stays).

4. Breakeven (BE) Engine

  • Auto Breakeven: Automatically moves your SL to the entry price (plus a defined buffer) once the market hits your target point distance or price.

  • Candle Close Trigger: A specialized protection mode that ignores volatile wicks and only triggers a breakeven if a candle closes past your target distance.

  • Timeframe Fallback Rule: If you input an unsupported timeframe for the candle close trigger (e.g., 17 minutes), the system automatically defaults to the nearest valid MT5 timeframe (e.g., M20).

5. Take Profit (TP) Targets

  • 5-Tier Matrix: Allows you to set up to 5 distinct take-profit price levels to scale out of your position safely.

  • Auto-Calculated Volume Locking: The volume percentage field of your highest active TP tier is locked. The system automatically forces the final tier to absorb the remaining volume so that your total closed position equals exactly 100%.

  • Slippage Guard: During periods of extreme market volatility, the system automatically requotes to protect you from bad fills.

6. Visuals & Executions

  • Display Chart Lines: Toggles all interactive horizontal chart lines (Entry, SL, BE, and TPs) on or off.

  • One-Click Actions: Quick buttons to Place Order, Cancel Order (for pending orders), or Close Position (to instantly exit a running trade).

  • Execution Locks: To maintain order, the Place Order button and Entry Price box automatically lock and turn gray if a trade or pending order managed by the EA is already active.

  • Requirement: The EA must always maintain an active internet connection to manage these parameters.



⚠️  Important Operational Note: Multi-Chart Setup

To maintain high fidelity precision and prevent order confusion, this trade manager enforces a strict single-execution rule per chart window:

  • One Trade Per Chart: The EA is engineered to manage exactly one active trade or pending order per chart window at a time.

  • Automatic Control Locking: The moment a trade is executed or a pending order is placed, the dashboard's "Place Order" button and entry fields will automatically lock and turn gray. You cannot place another trade or order on this specific chart until the current position/order is closed or cancelled.

  • Managing Multiple Positions: If your trading strategy requires you to scale into multiple separate positions, run simultaneous grids, or hedge trades (even on the exact same currency pair), you must open a new, separate chart window for every individual trade you want to take and load the EA onto each one. The user can open upto 20 charts per MT5 installation



Global Input Parameters

When loading the EA onto your MT5 chart, you can customize its global behavior using the following parameters:



Input Parameter

Default Value

Description

InpSlippagePoints

10

The maximum allowable slippage in points for market order executions. The broker will not execute trades above this to prevent bad fills.

InpMaxTPDeviation

10

The maximum allowable slippage in points for partial take profits. If slippage exceeds this, execution pauses and waits to close once price retests the level, avoiding bad fills.

InpTrailStep

10

The step increment (in points) by which the Trailing Stop moves.

InpBrokerCommission

7.00

Your broker's round-turn commission cost per 1.0 standard lot. Used to perform precise risk sizing calculations.

InpTheme

THEME_DARK

Switches the visual look of the on-chart dashboard between Dark or Light mode.

InpFontScale

1.1

Adjusts text sizing. Can be reduced to  0.6 - 0.8  if text overlaps on Mac or high-resolution displays.

InpDashboardScale

1.0

Multiplier scale for the entire dashboard UI size; increase this for Mac or 4K/high-resolution screens.

InpUsePushNotifications

true

Toggles mobile push notifications and live chart alerts for trade events.





























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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Утилиты
Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - уникальный робот, позволяющий торговать на новостях по вашей стратегии. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных Forex-сайтов. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и настроить стратегию на торговлю по ней, а затем советник News Trader Pro будет торговать автоматически по выбранной стратегии на этой новости. Выход новости позволяет выиграть пипсы, так как в это время, как правило, происходит большое значение цены. Благодаря этому инструменту торговля на новостях стала проще,
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Утилиты
Утилита позволяет строить различные виды графиков: Секундный график от 1 секунды до 86400 секунд Тиковый график от 1 тика и выше Объемный график Дельтовый график Ренко график Рендж график Демоверсия утилиты https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Встроенные индикаторы для объемного анализа:  дневной профиль рынка и профиль рынка выбираемого таймфрейма, Cluster Search, Imbalance, VWAP, Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL профиль стакана цен вертикальный объем с различными вариантами отображения, дельта
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalend
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Утилиты
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Утилиты
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
Утилиты
AnaliTIck – программа анализа и тестирования финансовых инструментов на платформе Metatrader 5. Объектом анализа является последовательность изменения цен Bid и Ask – тиков. Программа может быть полезна разработчикам скальперских советников и стратегий, тем, кто работает на новостях.   При загрузке программы заполняется массив тиков по финансовому инструменту,   на график которого установлена программа, за текущий период. Анализируемый период – 4 торговых дня. На этом периоде определяются и
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
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