Averaging StopLoss EA
- 专家
-
Takahiro KumanoHello, I'm Takahiro Kumano, known as BookSound, an EA developer based in Japan.
I provide Expert Advisors (EAs) that have undergone thorough verification: 20-year backtest data (TDS 99.9%) and live forward testing verified on Myfxbook.
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Welcome to the official BookSound EA page.
This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully automated by my proprietary Averaging EA with a Hard Stop-Loss.
【Key Feature: Hard Stop-Loss】
Unlike many averaging EAs, this system includes a clear Hard Stop-Loss. Over 20 years of backtesting (from 2006 to 2025), the stop-loss was hit only 5 times. It achieved a full recovery each time and has demonstrated consistent long-term growth.
【20-Year Backtest (2006-2025 / TDS 99.9%)】
• Stop-Loss Hits: 5 times
• Recovery Factor: Over 15
• Maximum Drawdown: 20.34% ($1,871)
• Total Trades: 26,823
【Trading & Setup Parameters】
• Platform: MT4 Only
• Trading Pair: AUDCAD Only
• Timeframe: M1 Only
• Settings: Magic Number and Lot Size only (Pre-optimized by default)
• Lot Size: Fixed lots (No compounding)
• Recommended Minimum Balance: $5,000 per 0.01 lot
• Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
• Recommended Environment: Low-spread STP / Zero-commission account
• Operation: 24/7 continuous operation. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended.
• Platform: MT4 Only
• Trading Pair: AUDCAD Only
• Timeframe: M1 Only
• Settings: Magic Number and Lot Size only (Pre-optimized by default)
• Lot Size: Fixed lots (No compounding)
• Recommended Minimum Balance: $5,000 per 0.01 lot
• Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
• Recommended Environment: Low-spread STP / Zero-commission account
• Operation: 24/7 continuous operation. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended.
For full EA details and verified live trading performance, please check the information provided on my MQL5 profile.
- Risk Warning *
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Trade at your own risk.