Averaging StopLoss EA

  • Эксперты
  • Takahiro Kumano
    Takahiro Kumano

    Takahiro Kumano

    Hello, I'm Takahiro Kumano, known as BookSound, an EA developer based in Japan.
    I provide Expert Advisors (EAs) that have undergone thorough verification: 20-year backtest data (TDS 99.9%) and live forward testing verified on Myfxbook.
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Welcome to the official BookSound EA page.
This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully automated by my proprietary Averaging EA with a Hard Stop-Loss.


【Key Feature: Hard Stop-Loss】
Unlike many averaging EAs, this system includes a clear Hard Stop-Loss. Over 20 years of backtesting (from 2006 to 2025), the stop-loss was hit only 5 times. It achieved a full recovery each time and has demonstrated consistent long-term growth. 


【20-Year Backtest (2006-2025 / TDS 99.9%)】
• Stop-Loss Hits: 5 times
• Recovery Factor: Over 15
• Maximum Drawdown: 20.34% ($1,871)
• Total Trades: 26,823


【Trading & Setup Parameters】
• Platform: MT4 Only
• Trading Pair: AUDCAD Only
• Timeframe: M1 Only
• Settings: Magic Number and Lot Size only (Pre-optimized by default)
• Lot Size: Fixed lots (No compounding)
• Recommended Minimum Balance: $5,000 per 0.01 lot
• Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
• Recommended Environment: Low-spread STP / Zero-commission account
• Operation: 24/7 continuous operation. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended.

For full EA details and verified live trading performance, please check the information provided on my MQL5 profile.


  • Risk Warning *
    Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Trade at your own risk.
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Эксперты
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Sniper EA – Эксперт по Скальпингу Золота для Торговли Трендами XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT4 — это современный Forex Expert Advisor для торговли золотом, построенный на точной логике, основанной на тренде, для стабильной работы даже в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Этот мощный робот для скальпинга золота сосредоточен на торговле XAUUSD в ключевые сессии, обеспечивая стабильный рост при строгом контроле риска и профессиональном управлении капиталом. С помощью умной автоматизированной стратег
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Эксперты
TikiPip EA – Полная стабильность с контролируемым управлением рисками Я разработал TikiPip EA для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность и ответственное управление капиталом. Он не обещает волшебных результатов, а предлагает стабильную ежемесячную доходность с контролем над рисками. Это надёжный инструмент, работающий 24/5, с адаптивным интеллектом на основе волатильности, позволяющим ему подстраиваться под любые рыночные условия. Посетите канал TikiPip EA здесь: TIKIPIP EA - КАНАЛ Проверьте
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