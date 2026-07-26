Premium version : APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5

APEX ZONE SNIPER MT5 EA

APEX ZONE SNIPER is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

The system is designed to identify potential precision entry zones and manage positions with a structured basket-based profit approach.

The EA focuses on controlled trade execution, automated recovery logic, and daily profit management. It is built for traders who want an automated gold trading system with clear risk controls and a modern trading workflow.

Main Strategy

APEX ZONE SNIPER uses a zone-based trading approach combined with basket profit management.

Instead of managing each trade separately, the EA can manage multiple positions together and close the full basket once the target profit is reached.

The strategy includes automated recovery logic, which can open additional positions when the market moves against the initial entry. This helps the EA work through temporary drawdowns while aiming to close the full basket in profit.

Key Features

Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor

Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold / M5 timeframe

Precision zone-based entries

Basket profit closing system

Automated recovery / martingale-style position management

Daily profit lock option

Spread and market condition protection

Clean modern dashboard on chart

Need low spread brokers / best: vantage

Custom chart appearance and visual branding

Simple and clear input settings



Basket Profit System

The EA monitors the total floating profit of all active positions in the basket.

When the basket reaches the selected profit target, all related trades are closed together.

This allows the system to focus on overall basket recovery and controlled profit-taking instead of relying only on single-trade exits.

Risk Management

APEX ZONE SNIPER includes multiple safety features such as daily profit control, spread protection, and recovery limits.

The user can adjust lot size, profit target, recovery settings, and other important parameters depending on account size and risk tolerance.

Because the EA uses recovery-style logic, proper account balance and risk settings are very important.

Recommended Deposit

Minimum recommended deposit: 500 USD

Recommended deposit for more stable performance: 1000 USD or higher

Using a higher balance may help the EA handle drawdown more safely and reduce overall account pressure during recovery phases.

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD / Gold

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor uses automated recovery logic, which can increase drawdown during strong market movements. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a real account.

APEX ZONE SNIPER is designed for traders who understand risk management and want an automated gold trading system with structured entries, basket profit control, and recovery-based trade management.





Contact & Support

If you have any questions, need help with setup, or want more information about APEX ZONE SNIPER, feel free to contact me on Telegram.

Telegram: @ROlyVok

Link: https://t.me/ROlyVok





