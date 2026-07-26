Apex Zone Sniper MT5 EA

5 

Premium version: APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5

APEX ZONE SNIPER MT5 EA

APEX ZONE SNIPER is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.
The system is designed to identify potential precision entry zones and manage positions with a structured basket-based profit approach.

The EA focuses on controlled trade execution, automated recovery logic, and daily profit management. It is built for traders who want an automated gold trading system with clear risk controls and a modern trading workflow.

Main Strategy

APEX ZONE SNIPER uses a zone-based trading approach combined with basket profit management.
Instead of managing each trade separately, the EA can manage multiple positions together and close the full basket once the target profit is reached.

The strategy includes automated recovery logic, which can open additional positions when the market moves against the initial entry. This helps the EA work through temporary drawdowns while aiming to close the full basket in profit.

Key Features

  • Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor
  • Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold / M5 timeframe
  • Precision zone-based entries
  • Basket profit closing system
  • Automated recovery / martingale-style position management
  • Daily profit lock option
  • Spread and market condition protection
  • Clean modern dashboard on chart
  • Need low spread brokers / best: vantage
  • Custom chart appearance and visual branding
  • Simple and clear input settings

Basket Profit System

The EA monitors the total floating profit of all active positions in the basket.
When the basket reaches the selected profit target, all related trades are closed together.

This allows the system to focus on overall basket recovery and controlled profit-taking instead of relying only on single-trade exits.

Risk Management

APEX ZONE SNIPER includes multiple safety features such as daily profit control, spread protection, and recovery limits.
The user can adjust lot size, profit target, recovery settings, and other important parameters depending on account size and risk tolerance.

Because the EA uses recovery-style logic, proper account balance and risk settings are very important.

Recommended Deposit

Minimum recommended deposit: 500 USD
Recommended deposit for more stable performance: 1000 USD or higher

Using a higher balance may help the EA handle drawdown more safely and reduce overall account pressure during recovery phases.

Recommended Symbol

  • XAUUSD / Gold

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor uses automated recovery logic, which can increase drawdown during strong market movements. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a real account.

APEX ZONE SNIPER is designed for traders who understand risk management and want an automated gold trading system with structured entries, basket profit control, and recovery-based trade management.

Contact & Support

If you have any questions, need help with setup, or want more information about APEX ZONE SNIPER, feel free to contact me on Telegram.

Telegram: @ROlyVok
Link: https://t.me/ROlyVok


Reviews 2
montree Channel
23
montree Channel 2026.07.29 14:36 
 

The EA is working great and I really like it. It operates very systematically.

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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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BlueEdge Trading Manager (MT5) BlueEdge Trading Manager is a clean, fast manual trade manager panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps you open trades quickly (BUY/SELL), manage up to 5 take-profits , and automatically handle partial closes while drawing clear SL/TP lines directly on the chart. This product is NOT a trading strategy and does not generate entry signals. It is a trade execution + position management tool for scalpers and manual traders. Main Features One-click BUY / SELL from a compact pa
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montree Channel
23
montree Channel 2026.07.29 14:36 
 

The EA is working great and I really like it. It operates very systematically.

Sweep Taylor
18
Sweep Taylor 2026.07.26 20:22 
 

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