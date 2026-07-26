Apex Zone Sniper MT5 EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.26
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
Premium version: APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5
APEX ZONE SNIPER MT5 EA
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Premium version: APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5
APEX ZONE SNIPER is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.
The system is designed to identify potential precision entry zones and manage positions with a structured basket-based profit approach.
The EA focuses on controlled trade execution, automated recovery logic, and daily profit management. It is built for traders who want an automated gold trading system with clear risk controls and a modern trading workflow.
Main Strategy
APEX ZONE SNIPER uses a zone-based trading approach combined with basket profit management.
Instead of managing each trade separately, the EA can manage multiple positions together and close the full basket once the target profit is reached.
The strategy includes automated recovery logic, which can open additional positions when the market moves against the initial entry. This helps the EA work through temporary drawdowns while aiming to close the full basket in profit.
Key Features
- Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor
- Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold / M5 timeframe
- Precision zone-based entries
- Basket profit closing system
- Automated recovery / martingale-style position management
- Daily profit lock option
- Spread and market condition protection
- Clean modern dashboard on chart
- Need low spread brokers / best: vantage
- Custom chart appearance and visual branding
- Simple and clear input settings
Basket Profit System
The EA monitors the total floating profit of all active positions in the basket.
When the basket reaches the selected profit target, all related trades are closed together.
This allows the system to focus on overall basket recovery and controlled profit-taking instead of relying only on single-trade exits.
Risk Management
APEX ZONE SNIPER includes multiple safety features such as daily profit control, spread protection, and recovery limits.
The user can adjust lot size, profit target, recovery settings, and other important parameters depending on account size and risk tolerance.
Because the EA uses recovery-style logic, proper account balance and risk settings are very important.
Recommended Deposit
Minimum recommended deposit: 500 USD
Recommended deposit for more stable performance: 1000 USD or higher
Using a higher balance may help the EA handle drawdown more safely and reduce overall account pressure during recovery phases.
Recommended Symbol
- XAUUSD / Gold
Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor uses automated recovery logic, which can increase drawdown during strong market movements. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a real account.
APEX ZONE SNIPER is designed for traders who understand risk management and want an automated gold trading system with structured entries, basket profit control, and recovery-based trade management.
The EA is working great and I really like it. It operates very systematically.