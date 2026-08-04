Apex Premium Sniper MT5

WHAT IS APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5? 
APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a precision zone-sniper approach: it identifies high-quality structural zones on the chart and waits for a fully confirmed setup before firing a single, disciplined entry on the M5 timeframe. No blind martingale. No grid. No averaging without protection.

Every trade has a defined Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered risk protection system, automatically, around the clock.


HOW DOES IT WORK?

APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5 continuously scans the XAUUSD chart on multiple timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1) for premium structural zones that meet strict quality criteria. When a zone is validated by a genuine market confirmation, the EA enters with sniper precision on the M5 chart. A true confirmed setup is required to fire – never a mere price touch.

This approach filters out weak moves and only acts on high-probability conditions, while the built-in risk layer protects the account in every market phase.


KEY FEATURES
  • Multi-Timeframe Zone Scan – The EA scans M5, M15, M30 and H1 in parallel, looking only for premium zones with strong structure behind them.
  • Intelligent DD Recovery – A controlled recovery layer activates in the 10–20% drawdown zone, using disciplined, limited lot management to help the account recover.
  • Hedge Protection – At 25%+ drawdown, a hedge layer activates with recovery logic to protect the account in extreme market conditions.
  • Daily Profit Target – Automatic trading stop once the daily USD target is reached.
  • Basket Profit Target – The whole basket closes automatically once a predefined USD profit level is reached.
  • Smart Time Filter – Configurable entry cutoff time blocks new entries after a chosen hour, avoiding late-session noise.
  • News Protection – Built-in filter for Medium, High and Critical impact news with individually configurable time windows, plus unscheduled news shock protection.
  • Volatility Gate – ATR-based gate blocks entries in choppy or low-quality market conditions.
  • On-Chart Dashboard – Live display of the EA state, zones and signals directly on the chart.

RISK & TRADE MANAGEMENT Every position is opened with a fixed Take Profit. The EA never uses blind martingale or grid techniques – all recovery and protection steps are limited, rule-based and fully automatic:

  • A controlled DD recovery layer handles 10–20% drawdown phases with disciplined lot scaling.
  • A hedge protection layer steps in at 25%+ drawdown to defend the account.
  • The recovery basket targets up to 9x TP, closing underwater trades with one decisive move.
  • Daily and basket USD targets automatically pause and close the EA when goals are reached.
  • News, volatility and time filters constantly guard against low-quality entries.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Balance: $500
  • Recommended Balance: $1000
  • Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW recommended)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended

RISK WARNING Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT Our support is available here: https://t.me/ROlyVok
Telegram: @ROlyVok


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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