TwinStrike
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TwinStrike
See the level. Prepare the trade. Catch the turn.
TwinStrike is a non-repainting reversal-zone indicator designed to identify potential market turning points using two significant highs or two significant lows.
Signals are generated only after the candle has closed. Once confirmed, arrows do not disappear, move to another candle, or change direction. The indicator does not redraw historical signals to make past performance appear better.
Potential levels are displayed in advance, giving you time to analyze the setup, prepare an entry, or place a pending order before price returns to the zone.
TwinStrike is based on a simple but powerful market principle: two important extremes often reveal a meaningful reversal level.
The indicator detects the first significant high or low, projects an advance warning level, and confirms the setup when price returns to that area.
Main Uses
TwinStrike can be used to:
- identify reversals near the end of a trend;
- trade repeated reactions inside ranging markets;
- locate potential support and resistance zones;
- prepare entries before the second touch;
- detect liquidity sweeps and false breakouts;
- adapt confirmed structures for breakout trading.
Inside a strong range, TwinStrike can highlight reaction zones on both sides of the market. When price sharply reverses from one boundary and later approaches the opposite level with strong momentum, the same structure may also be used as a potential breakout setup.
The indicator includes eight ready-to-use trading profiles. Each profile uses a different combination of pattern width, market movement, touch accuracy, structure depth, and signal frequency.
Simply choose the profile that best matches your market and trading style.
Key Features
- Non-repainting signals
- Signals generated on closed candles
- Confirmed arrows never move or disappear
- No historical signal backfilling
- Advance warning levels before confirmation
- Clear BUY and SELL reversal zones
- Eight built-in trading profiles
- Optional sound alerts for new signals
- Suitable for trending and ranging markets
- Can be adapted for reversal and breakout trading
- Works on Forex, metals, indices, and other liquid markets
- Suitable for M1, M5, M15, and higher timeframes
Trading Profiles
Balanced
A versatile profile with a strong balance between signal quality and frequency.
Active Intraday
Provides more trading opportunities for active M5 and M15 intraday trading.
Fast Scalping
Compact and responsive setups designed for fast M1 and M5 markets.
Precision
Rare and highly selective signals focused on the cleanest reversal structures.
Strict Touch
Looks for accurate retests with minimal deviation from the projected level.
Liquidity Sweep
Designed for false breakouts, stop hunts, and sharp returns back inside the zone.
Wide Swing
Detects larger market structures for M15, M30, H1, and swing-style trading.
Rounded Pattern
Focuses on smoother and more developed tops and bottoms instead of sharp spikes.
How It Works
After the first significant high or low is confirmed, TwinStrike draws a dotted advance level to the right.
This level gives the trader time to prepare before price returns.
When the second valid touch appears, the indicator confirms the structure with:
- a BUY or SELL arrow;
- a horizontal reaction level;
- a visual gradient zone;
- an optional sound alert.
If the expected second touch does not develop according to the internal logic, the preliminary level is removed automatically.
Important Note
TwinStrike is a market-analysis tool, not an automated trading system. Signals should be combined with appropriate risk management, market context, and independent trade confirmation.