TwinStrike

TwinStrike

See the level. Prepare the trade. Catch the turn.

TwinStrike is a non-repainting reversal-zone indicator designed to identify potential market turning points using two significant highs or two significant lows.

Signals are generated only after the candle has closed. Once confirmed, arrows do not disappear, move to another candle, or change direction. The indicator does not redraw historical signals to make past performance appear better.

Potential levels are displayed in advance, giving you time to analyze the setup, prepare an entry, or place a pending order before price returns to the zone.

TwinStrike is based on a simple but powerful market principle: two important extremes often reveal a meaningful reversal level.

The indicator detects the first significant high or low, projects an advance warning level, and confirms the setup when price returns to that area.

Main Uses

TwinStrike can be used to:

  • identify reversals near the end of a trend;
  • trade repeated reactions inside ranging markets;
  • locate potential support and resistance zones;
  • prepare entries before the second touch;
  • detect liquidity sweeps and false breakouts;
  • adapt confirmed structures for breakout trading.

Inside a strong range, TwinStrike can highlight reaction zones on both sides of the market. When price sharply reverses from one boundary and later approaches the opposite level with strong momentum, the same structure may also be used as a potential breakout setup.

The indicator includes eight ready-to-use trading profiles. Each profile uses a different combination of pattern width, market movement, touch accuracy, structure depth, and signal frequency.

Simply choose the profile that best matches your market and trading style.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting signals
  • Signals generated on closed candles
  • Confirmed arrows never move or disappear
  • No historical signal backfilling
  • Advance warning levels before confirmation
  • Clear BUY and SELL reversal zones
  • Eight built-in trading profiles
  • Optional sound alerts for new signals
  • Suitable for trending and ranging markets
  • Can be adapted for reversal and breakout trading
  • Works on Forex, metals, indices, and other liquid markets
  • Suitable for M1, M5, M15, and higher timeframes

Trading Profiles

Balanced

A versatile profile with a strong balance between signal quality and frequency.

Active Intraday

Provides more trading opportunities for active M5 and M15 intraday trading.

Fast Scalping

Compact and responsive setups designed for fast M1 and M5 markets.

Precision

Rare and highly selective signals focused on the cleanest reversal structures.

Strict Touch

Looks for accurate retests with minimal deviation from the projected level.

Liquidity Sweep

Designed for false breakouts, stop hunts, and sharp returns back inside the zone.

Wide Swing

Detects larger market structures for M15, M30, H1, and swing-style trading.

Rounded Pattern

Focuses on smoother and more developed tops and bottoms instead of sharp spikes.

How It Works

After the first significant high or low is confirmed, TwinStrike draws a dotted advance level to the right.

This level gives the trader time to prepare before price returns.

When the second valid touch appears, the indicator confirms the structure with:

  • a BUY or SELL arrow;
  • a horizontal reaction level;
  • a visual gradient zone;
  • an optional sound alert.

If the expected second touch does not develop according to the internal logic, the preliminary level is removed automatically.

Important Note

TwinStrike is a market-analysis tool, not an automated trading system. Signals should be combined with appropriate risk management, market context, and independent trade confirmation.


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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Indicators
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Asset
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection Overview The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a comprehensive multi-timeframe dashb
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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