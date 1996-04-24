TwinStrike

See the level. Prepare the trade. Catch the turn.

TwinStrike is a non-repainting reversal-zone indicator designed to identify potential market turning points using two significant highs or two significant lows.

Signals are generated only after the candle has closed. Once confirmed, arrows do not disappear, move to another candle, or change direction. The indicator does not redraw historical signals to make past performance appear better.

Potential levels are displayed in advance, giving you time to analyze the setup, prepare an entry, or place a pending order before price returns to the zone.

TwinStrike is based on a simple but powerful market principle: two important extremes often reveal a meaningful reversal level.

The indicator detects the first significant high or low, projects an advance warning level, and confirms the setup when price returns to that area.

Main Uses

TwinStrike can be used to:

identify reversals near the end of a trend;

trade repeated reactions inside ranging markets;

locate potential support and resistance zones;

prepare entries before the second touch;

detect liquidity sweeps and false breakouts;

adapt confirmed structures for breakout trading.

Inside a strong range, TwinStrike can highlight reaction zones on both sides of the market. When price sharply reverses from one boundary and later approaches the opposite level with strong momentum, the same structure may also be used as a potential breakout setup.

The indicator includes eight ready-to-use trading profiles. Each profile uses a different combination of pattern width, market movement, touch accuracy, structure depth, and signal frequency.

Simply choose the profile that best matches your market and trading style.

Key Features

Non-repainting signals

Signals generated on closed candles

Confirmed arrows never move or disappear

No historical signal backfilling

Advance warning levels before confirmation

Clear BUY and SELL reversal zones

Eight built-in trading profiles

Optional sound alerts for new signals

Suitable for trending and ranging markets

Can be adapted for reversal and breakout trading

Works on Forex, metals, indices, and other liquid markets

Suitable for M1, M5, M15, and higher timeframes

Trading Profiles

Balanced

A versatile profile with a strong balance between signal quality and frequency.

Active Intraday

Provides more trading opportunities for active M5 and M15 intraday trading.

Fast Scalping

Compact and responsive setups designed for fast M1 and M5 markets.

Precision

Rare and highly selective signals focused on the cleanest reversal structures.

Strict Touch

Looks for accurate retests with minimal deviation from the projected level.

Liquidity Sweep

Designed for false breakouts, stop hunts, and sharp returns back inside the zone.

Wide Swing

Detects larger market structures for M15, M30, H1, and swing-style trading.

Rounded Pattern

Focuses on smoother and more developed tops and bottoms instead of sharp spikes.

How It Works

After the first significant high or low is confirmed, TwinStrike draws a dotted advance level to the right.

This level gives the trader time to prepare before price returns.

When the second valid touch appears, the indicator confirms the structure with:

a BUY or SELL arrow;

a horizontal reaction level;

a visual gradient zone;

an optional sound alert.

If the expected second touch does not develop according to the internal logic, the preliminary level is removed automatically.

Important Note

TwinStrike is a market-analysis tool, not an automated trading system. Signals should be combined with appropriate risk management, market context, and independent trade confirmation.