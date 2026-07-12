SMC OrderFlow SZSC Pro

SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro
Let’s be upfront: no single indicator can guarantee profitability on its own. Trading results depend on the trader's judgment, risk management, market conditions, and execution discipline.

The SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro is neither an "automated money-making" tool nor a simple signal system that merely displays arrows. Instead, it is designed to help traders gain a clearer understanding of market structure, order flow zones, and the relationships between "Chan Theory" (缠论) strokes and segments.

This indicator combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Chan Theory structural analysis on a single chart, allowing you to observe forming price structures, key zones, and the context behind potential signals. While you still make the final trading decisions, you no longer need to piece together judgments from multiple disparate indicators.
The SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro is suitable for day traders focusing on assets such as Gold, Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies, as well as users who wish to monitor structural changes across timeframes like M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1.
Core Features

1. Market Structure Identification

The indicator automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character), helping you track the transition of price structure from continuation to reversal. It monitors key swing highs and lows, marking structural breakouts and shifts directly on the chart.
2. Order Block and FVG Zones
It identifies Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), updating their display based on price interaction (touch/fill) and lifecycle status. This allows you to intuitively see which potential reaction zones the price is approaching.
3. Chan Theory Support (Strokes, Centers, and Buy/Sell Points)
The indicator integrates Chan Theory structures—including strokes, central zones, and buy/sell point (BSP) identification—helping traders analyze the internal structure of price movements rather than relying solely on individual candlestick signals.
4. ZigZag Plotting and Structural Filtering
By connecting swing points and applying structural filtering, the indicator reveals the underlying price skeleton and reduces chart noise, helping you determine whether the current trend is in an impulse, retracement, or reversal phase.
5. Signal Levels and EA Integration Buffers
Version 1.79 Pro adds signal level and signal type buffers designed for Expert Advisor (EA) reading, making it easy for trading strategies or dashboards to retrieve structured signal data via `iCustom()`. The display separates filtering from data export, making it suitable for further expansion into semi-automated or fully automated trading systems.
6. MA21 Filtering and Trend Assistance
The indicator supports MA21 trend filtering to help determine if the price is moving with the trend, thereby reducing interference from counter-trend signals.
7. Global Variables Data Export
The indicator can export specific structural data to global variables, allowing sub-chart indicators, dashboards, or Expert Advisors (EAs) to access current structural information.
Target Audience
Traders learning SMC, Order Flow, BOS, CHoCH, OB, and FVG concepts.
Intermediate traders who understand market structure but want tools to improve identification efficiency.
Day traders focusing on Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs, indices, or cryptocurrencies.
Developer-minded traders who need to integrate indicator signals into EAs, dashboards, or decision-support systems.
Users who prefer a unified structural view of price action rather than stacking numerous independent indicators.
Recommended Usage
Use M5, M15, or H1 charts to observe the primary market structure.
First, check BOS/CHoCH to determine the current structural direction.
Then, observe whether OBs, FVGs, pivots, and Chan Theory "strokes/segments" align with the structural direction.
If the price enters a key zone, wait for your specific entry confirmation—such as momentum candles, engulfing patterns, retest confirmations, or other personal trading rules.
Set stop-loss and profit targets based on recent structural points, zone boundaries, and personal risk management rules.
Do not rely solely on any single arrow or signal for trading decisions.
Important Note
This indicator is intended for market structure analysis and trading assistance only; it does not constitute investment advice or guarantee specific trading results. Please fully familiarize yourself with the parameters, display logic, and signal meanings using demo accounts and strategy testing before applying it to live trading.
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AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Индикаторы
[iVISTscalp5]:  Лаборатория исследования поведения рынка через время TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points Общее описание iVISTscalp5 — это мультиуровневый индикатор таймингов и ценовой структуры, разработанный в рамках проекта VISTmany. Система прогнозирует время, направление и диапазон движения через Liquidity Activation Points (тайминги). Индикатор iVISTscalp5 можно использовать с параметрами по умолчанию для любого финансового инструмента. -----------------------------------------
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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