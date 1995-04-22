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QuantNomad Simple EA v1.10

Version: 1.10

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Language: MQL5

Timeframe: M5 (Recommended)

Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (or any Forex/CFD symbol)

Description

QuantNomad Simple EA is a lightweight trend-following Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a simple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover strategy to identify market trends and automatically execute buy and sell trades.

The EA is designed to be easy to understand, making it suitable for beginners who want to learn MQL5 programming as well as traders looking for a simple automated trading system.

Trading Strategy

  • Uses EMA 20 and EMA 50.
  • Generates a Buy signal when EMA 20 crosses above EMA 50.
  • Generates a Sell signal when EMA 20 crosses below EMA 50.
  • Opens only one position per symbol at a time.
  • Executes trades only once per completed candle to reduce false entries.

Money Management

  • Supports fixed lot size.
  • Optional automatic risk-based lot calculation.
  • Automatically adjusts the lot size according to the broker's minimum volume and volume step.
  • Checks available margin before placing a trade to avoid "Not Enough Money" errors.

Risk Management

  • User-defined Stop Loss.
  • User-defined Take Profit.
  • Margin verification before opening trades.
  • Prevents invalid trade volume.
  • Compatible with both netting and hedging account types.

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Vladimir Mametov
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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专家
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Andrii Soma
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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The Super Trend
Suresh Pargunam
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The Supertrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool that overlays on price charts to show market trends (up/down) and signal potential buy/sell points, using price action and volatility (Average True Range - ATR) to create a visual line that changes color (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) and acts as dynamic support/resistance, helping traders identify trend direction but requiring confirmation due to its lagging nature.  
UT Master
Suresh Pargunam
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UtB
Suresh Pargunam
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Sanju
Suresh Pargunam
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Quora
Suresh Pargunam
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RichEMA
Suresh Pargunam
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Uganda
Suresh Pargunam
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