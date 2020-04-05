QuantNomad Simple EA v1.10

Version: 1.10

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Language: MQL5

Timeframe: M5 (Recommended)

Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (or any Forex/CFD symbol)

Description

QuantNomad Simple EA is a lightweight trend-following Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a simple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover strategy to identify market trends and automatically execute buy and sell trades.

The EA is designed to be easy to understand, making it suitable for beginners who want to learn MQL5 programming as well as traders looking for a simple automated trading system.

Trading Strategy

Uses EMA 20 and EMA 50.

Generates a Buy signal when EMA 20 crosses above EMA 50.

Generates a Sell signal when EMA 20 crosses below EMA 50.

Opens only one position per symbol at a time.

Executes trades only once per completed candle to reduce false entries.

Money Management

Supports fixed lot size.

Optional automatic risk-based lot calculation.

Automatically adjusts the lot size according to the broker's minimum volume and volume step.

Checks available margin before placing a trade to avoid "Not Enough Money" errors.

Risk Management