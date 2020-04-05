Gapstrike

GapStrike: Inversion is a high-performance, fully automated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to exploit market structure failures. Built on core institutional liquidity principles, the engine maps Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) in real-time. Instead of blindly buying or selling standard gaps, it masterfully prioritizes the Inversion FVG (iFVG) mechanic: when an established gap is completely breached and closed past by price, the EA instantly captures the polarity shift. Old support becomes structural resistance (and vice versa), prompting the bot to execute high-precision retest entries with tightly engineered, risk-managed stop losses.
​Key Strategy: State-machine tracked standard FVGs and flipped Inversion FVGs (iFVG).
​Execution: Real-time, split-second tick monitoring for precise boundary retests.
​Risk Profile: Dynamic, automated contract/lot sizing based on a strict user-defined account risk percentage.
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Smart Liquidity Sweep
Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo
Experts
Smart Liquidity Sweep is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for precision algorithmic scalping based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). The algorithm is engineered to systematically exploit deep liquidity pools resting outside short-term structural highs and lows, capturing high-probability institutional order flow reversals. By combining institutional liquidity tracking with robust multi-timeframe confirmation rules, the system eliminates false breakouts and executes i
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