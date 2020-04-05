Gapstrike
- Experts
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Adeolu Kayode GbadeboAutomated Trading: Designing and optimizing high-performance Expert Advisors (EAs) for financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
GapStrike: Inversion is a high-performance, fully automated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to exploit market structure failures. Built on core institutional liquidity principles, the engine maps Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) in real-time. Instead of blindly buying or selling standard gaps, it masterfully prioritizes the Inversion FVG (iFVG) mechanic: when an established gap is completely breached and closed past by price, the EA instantly captures the polarity shift. Old support becomes structural resistance (and vice versa), prompting the bot to execute high-precision retest entries with tightly engineered, risk-managed stop losses.
Key Strategy: State-machine tracked standard FVGs and flipped Inversion FVGs (iFVG).
Execution: Real-time, split-second tick monitoring for precise boundary retests.
Risk Profile: Dynamic, automated contract/lot sizing based on a strict user-defined account risk percentage.