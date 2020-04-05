Aurum Nexus Gold

🏆 Aurum Nexus Gold

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD

Aurum Nexus Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It analyzes market conditions in real time, executes trades automatically, and manages every position with advanced risk control for stable and efficient performance.

⭐ Features

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ XAUUSD Optimized

✔ Smart Risk Management

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Break Even & Smart Trailing Stop

✔ Spread Protection

✔ MT5 Compatible

✔ Hedging & Netting Support

✔ VPS Ready

✔ Regular Updates

⚙ Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $400

Leverage: 1:100+

📲 Telegram

Receive instant notifications for:

• Opened & Closed Trades

• Profit & Loss

• Break Even & Trailing Stop

• EA Status

• Account Information

💬 Support

Installation assistance, technical support and future updates are available through our official Telegram community.

👉 Your Telegram Link https://t.me/Sandres26

⚠ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Aurum Nexus Gold does not guarantee profits or future performance. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, account size, leverage and user settings.

Professional • Reliable • Continuously Updated

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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