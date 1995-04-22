🏆 Aurum Nexus Gold

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD

Aurum Nexus Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It analyzes market conditions in real time, executes trades automatically, and manages every position with advanced risk control for stable and efficient performance.

⭐ Features

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ XAUUSD Optimized

✔ Smart Risk Management

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Break Even & Smart Trailing Stop

✔ Spread Protection

✔ MT5 Compatible

✔ Hedging & Netting Support

✔ VPS Ready

✔ Regular Updates

⚙ Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $400

Leverage: 1:100+

📲 Telegram

Receive instant notifications for:

• Opened & Closed Trades

• Profit & Loss

• Break Even & Trailing Stop

• EA Status

• Account Information

💬 Support

Installation assistance, technical support and future updates are available through our official Telegram community.

👉 Your Telegram Link https://t.me/Sandres26

⚠ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Aurum Nexus Gold does not guarantee profits or future performance. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, account size, leverage and user settings.

Professional • Reliable • Continuously Updated