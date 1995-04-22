Aurum Nexus Gold
- 专家
-
- 版本: 5.50
- 激活: 5
🏆 Aurum Nexus Gold
Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD
Aurum Nexus Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It analyzes market conditions in real time, executes trades automatically, and manages every position with advanced risk control for stable and efficient performance.
⭐ Features
✔ Fully Automated Trading
✔ XAUUSD Optimized
✔ Smart Risk Management
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Break Even & Smart Trailing Stop
✔ Spread Protection
✔ MT5 Compatible
✔ Hedging & Netting Support
✔ VPS Ready
✔ Regular Updates
⚙ Recommended Setup
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $400
Leverage: 1:100+
📲 Telegram
Receive instant notifications for:
• Opened & Closed Trades
• Profit & Loss
• Break Even & Trailing Stop
• EA Status
• Account Information
💬 Support
Installation assistance, technical support and future updates are available through our official Telegram community.
👉 Your Telegram Link https://t.me/Sandres26
⚠ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Aurum Nexus Gold does not guarantee profits or future performance. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, account size, leverage and user settings.
Professional • Reliable • Continuously Updated