Gold Price Action Monitor

XAUUSD Price Action Monitor — Institutional-Grade Gold Signal Dashboard

Stop staring at three charts at once. The XAUUSD Price Action Monitor scans M1, M5 and M15 simultaneously, detects high-quality Engulfing and Pinbar reversal patterns on closed candles only, filters out the noise with a dual filtering system, and delivers everything to a single premium on-chart dashboard — with instant popup, sound and mobile push alerts the moment a valid signal prints.

This is a pure monitoring and alerting tool: it never opens, modifies or closes trades. You stay in full control of every decision — the indicator just makes sure you never miss the setup.

100% No-Repaint Engine

Every pattern is evaluated only on the fully closed candle , the instant a new bar opens.

, the instant a new bar opens. Once a signal is printed, it is never revised, moved or deleted — what you see in history is exactly what you would have seen live.

— what you see in history is exactly what you would have seen live. Strict pattern quality rules: the engulfing body must be at least 1.5x the previous candle's body, and a pinbar's rejection wick must cover at least 75% of the candle's range (both fully adjustable).

Dual Noise Filter — Built for Gold's Chaos

Smart Session Filter (default 08:00–20:00 server time): chart arrows and alerts are completely suppressed outside your trading window — no more Monday-open fakeouts or dead Asian-session noise. The dashboard shows a live ACTIVE / OFF-HOURS status so you always know where you stand. Overnight windows (e.g. 20–06) are supported automatically.

chart arrows and alerts are completely suppressed outside your trading window — no more Monday-open fakeouts or dead Asian-session noise. The dashboard shows a live status so you always know where you stand. Overnight windows (e.g. 20–06) are supported automatically. EMA(50) Trend Filter: each timeframe is filtered against its own EMA. Bullish patterns are only valid when price closes above the EMA; bearish only when it closes below. Counter-trend noise is discarded entirely. Period is adjustable.

Premium Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

Elegant gold-on-charcoal panel with large, highly readable typography (every color is customizable).

panel with large, highly readable typography (every color is customizable). One row per timeframe (M1 / M5 / M15 — each can be toggled) showing the last valid pattern, its direction and its time .

. Live Spread Monitor with a color-coded warning threshold — essential for gold scalpers, where spread spikes can destroy a setup before it starts.

with a color-coded warning threshold — essential for gold scalpers, where spread spikes can destroy a setup before it starts. Global "Last signal" line, one-click Rescan button, and a choice of Top-Left / Top-Right anchoring.

Signals Where You Need Them

On the chart: clean amber (bullish) and crimson (bearish) markers placed precisely below/above the signal candle, with tooltips showing timeframe, pattern and time. A FIFO cap keeps the chart clutter-free.

clean amber (bullish) and crimson (bearish) markers placed precisely below/above the signal candle, with tooltips showing timeframe, pattern and time. A FIFO cap keeps the chart clutter-free. On your desktop: MT5 alert popups and sound notifications.

MT5 alert popups and sound notifications. On your phone: optional push notifications straight to the MT5 mobile app.

optional push notifications straight to the MT5 mobile app. In your own tools: two dedicated signal buffers (BullSignal / BearSignal) are exposed for iCustom() access, so developers can plug the engine directly into their own Expert Advisors.

Key Parameters

Timeframes: M1 / M5 / M15 toggles

Pattern engine: Engulfing on/off, Pinbar on/off, body ratio, tail ratio

Session filter: on/off, start hour, end hour (server time)

Trend filter: EMA period (default 50)

Alerts: popup, sound (custom file), mobile push

Markers: style (arrow/dot), size, offset, maximum count, chart-TF-only mode

Dashboard: position, offsets, font, spread warning level, full color scheme

Quick Start

Attach to any XAUUSD chart — the dashboard appears instantly with the current state of all monitored timeframes.

Defaults are pre-tuned for gold scalping; no configuration required.

For mobile push alerts, set your MetaQuotes ID under Tools > Options > Notifications.

Important: this indicator is an analysis and alerting tool. It does not execute trades and does not guarantee trading results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management.

Ready to trade gold with a clear head and a clean chart? See live screenshots, the full feature tour and setup guides on our Official Landing Page.