Gold Price Action Monitor

XAUUSD Price Action Monitor — Institutional-Grade Gold Signal Dashboard

Stop staring at three charts at once. The XAUUSD Price Action Monitor scans M1, M5 and M15 simultaneously, detects high-quality Engulfing and Pinbar reversal patterns on closed candles only, filters out the noise with a dual filtering system, and delivers everything to a single premium on-chart dashboard — with instant popup, sound and mobile push alerts the moment a valid signal prints.

This is a pure monitoring and alerting tool: it never opens, modifies or closes trades. You stay in full control of every decision — the indicator just makes sure you never miss the setup.

100% No-Repaint Engine

  • Every pattern is evaluated only on the fully closed candle, the instant a new bar opens.
  • Once a signal is printed, it is never revised, moved or deleted — what you see in history is exactly what you would have seen live.
  • Strict pattern quality rules: the engulfing body must be at least 1.5x the previous candle's body, and a pinbar's rejection wick must cover at least 75% of the candle's range (both fully adjustable).

Dual Noise Filter — Built for Gold's Chaos

  • Smart Session Filter (default 08:00–20:00 server time): chart arrows and alerts are completely suppressed outside your trading window — no more Monday-open fakeouts or dead Asian-session noise. The dashboard shows a live ACTIVE / OFF-HOURS status so you always know where you stand. Overnight windows (e.g. 20–06) are supported automatically.
  • EMA(50) Trend Filter: each timeframe is filtered against its own EMA. Bullish patterns are only valid when price closes above the EMA; bearish only when it closes below. Counter-trend noise is discarded entirely. Period is adjustable.

Premium Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

  • Elegant gold-on-charcoal panel with large, highly readable typography (every color is customizable).
  • One row per timeframe (M1 / M5 / M15 — each can be toggled) showing the last valid pattern, its direction and its time.
  • Live Spread Monitor with a color-coded warning threshold — essential for gold scalpers, where spread spikes can destroy a setup before it starts.
  • Global "Last signal" line, one-click Rescan button, and a choice of Top-Left / Top-Right anchoring.

Signals Where You Need Them

  • On the chart: clean amber (bullish) and crimson (bearish) markers placed precisely below/above the signal candle, with tooltips showing timeframe, pattern and time. A FIFO cap keeps the chart clutter-free.
  • On your desktop: MT5 alert popups and sound notifications.
  • On your phone: optional push notifications straight to the MT5 mobile app.
  • In your own tools: two dedicated signal buffers (BullSignal / BearSignal) are exposed for iCustom() access, so developers can plug the engine directly into their own Expert Advisors.

Key Parameters

  • Timeframes: M1 / M5 / M15 toggles
  • Pattern engine: Engulfing on/off, Pinbar on/off, body ratio, tail ratio
  • Session filter: on/off, start hour, end hour (server time)
  • Trend filter: EMA period (default 50)
  • Alerts: popup, sound (custom file), mobile push
  • Markers: style (arrow/dot), size, offset, maximum count, chart-TF-only mode
  • Dashboard: position, offsets, font, spread warning level, full color scheme

Quick Start

  • Attach to any XAUUSD chart — the dashboard appears instantly with the current state of all monitored timeframes.
  • Defaults are pre-tuned for gold scalping; no configuration required.
  • For mobile push alerts, set your MetaQuotes ID under Tools > Options > Notifications.

Important: this indicator is an analysis and alerting tool. It does not execute trades and does not guarantee trading results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management.

Ready to trade gold with a clear head and a clean chart? See live screenshots, the full feature tour and setup guides on our Official Landing Page.

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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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