Short 44

Price will grow by 100$ each month.


Enter/Exit Indicator

This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly.

Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a message.

Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with the indicator.

Indicator Settings

  • CalculatedBars = 50000
    Number of historical bars used for calculations.
  • BarsCount
    Determines the highest high, lowest low midpoint calculations.
  • MinSize = 1000 (GOLD 100, US30 1000)
    Minimum bar size required.
  • MaxSize = 5000
    Maximum bar size allowed.
  • AlertConfirmation = false
    Turn alerts ON/OFF.

Indicator Buffers

  • Buffer0[] = BUY Signal (UP)
  • Buffer1[] = SELL Signal (DOWN)
  • Buffer3[] = Value 1 when UP signal is active
  • Buffer4[] = Value 1 when DOWN signal is active
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Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают вам сигнал и оставляют разбираться со всем остальным самостоятельно. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полноценный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать этот символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после входа, чтобы дисциплина со
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Индикаторы
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенции и обнаружения перекупленности / перепроданности. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Информация о расхождениях без заглавной буквы в реальном времени. - Информация в реальном времени о ситуациях перекупленности / перепроданности. - Информация о регулярных расхождениях в реальном времени. - Информация о скрытых расхождениях в реа
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговли бинарными опционами: Надежный инструмент для ваших сделок Этот индикатор специально разработан для торговли бинарными опционами и доказал свою высокое качество, надежность и достаточную точность, в зависимости от динамики графика. Основные моменты: Интерпретация сигналов: Когда появляется синий крестовый сигнал, это указывает на потенциальный вход в сделку, хотя сам по себе он считается слабым сигналом. Однако, если синий крест сопровождается стрелкой, это считается более наде
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Trend Signal Advanced System - представляет из себя торговую систему дающую входные сигналы по тренду для краткосрочных и среднесрочных сделок. Сигнальные стрелки строятся на текущей свече, формируя сигналы на верхних и нижних точках графика. Тренд основан на базе индикатора "standard deviation" с гибкими настраиваемыми параметрами для любой волатильности торгового инструмента. Торговая система включает Планировщик уровней Take Profit и Stop Loss, позволяющий подобрать подходящие уровни торго
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Индикаторы
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Индикаторы
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro MT4 - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro MT4 - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изм
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Times Indicator
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Simple but effective entry improving indicator that you want to use. Combine with other indicators and your trading strategies. Explore different ways to use it and find your perfect entry. Basic instructions: Buy Signal Example: colour change from red to green Sell Signal Example: colour change form green to red Check screenshots below for examples of use.
Golden Range 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Golden Range 2 is one of the top entry indicators securing its future with its results.  Indicator settings: Points = how precise pattern detection is AlertConfirmation = turn on(true) off(false) alert CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated Please leave Positive comments, reviews. Buffer 0 Buy Arrow, Buffer 1 Sell Arrow, Buffer2 Buy Signal(Value:1/0), Buffer3 Sell Signal(Value:1/0)  Buy Green, Sell Red
Golden Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
The One and Only!, simply the best!, amazing! entry indicator Golden Move. Try it yourself as it proves its quality with its results. Settings: AlertConfirmation: turns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Buy  value == 1) Buffer3 (Sell value == 1)
Golden Move 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
The best indicator out there, try it yourself! Please leave your positive comments and reviews! Settings: AlertConfirmation: truns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Empty) Buffer3 (Empty) Buffer4(Buy value == 1) Buffer5(Sell value ==1)
Golden Length
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Simple but great indicator to improve your trading. ----------------------------------------------------- Test it as it proves its value with its results. Settings: AlertConfirmation: turns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Buy  value 1) Buffer3 (Sell value 1)
Long Bar Detector
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Indicator detects long bars. How to use: base = base value in points of our long bar if this value is larger than bar we have our signal. useSplit = when we want to divide our trading into two before and after preset time. Both before and after work the same as our base . splitTimeHour = split time hour 14:00 would be 14. splitTimeMinute = split time minute 14:30 would be 30. before = same as base long bar  value in points. after =  same as   base   long bar  value in points. useATR = instead o
Your Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Entry indicator for:  - Strong moves  - Tops Bottoms Try it as yourself and it proves its value with its results. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Info: BarRange = how many bars are detected; AlertConfirmation = Alerts on and off; CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars; Buffer0[] = Arrow Up; Buffer1[] = Arrow Down; Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Signal Buffer5[] = 1 or 0 Sell Signal
One Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Enter/Exit indicator Try trading on signal change BUY/SELL to Sell SELL/BUY to buy or exit by signal change. - - - - - - - - - - Please leave positive comments.  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Info: CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars; AlertConfirmation = true On false Off LongBarPoints = maximum point value for signal long bar size. Buffer0[] = Arrow Up; Buffer1[] = Arrow Down; Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Sign
Short
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
This indicator provides clear   BUY and SELL entry signals   to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly. Watch the included video   for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively. Optimized for   Gold (XAUUSD) , but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles. If you have any questions, feel free to send a message. Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with th
Short 4
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Индикаторы
Amazing/Best Enter/Exit Indicator This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly. Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles. If you have any questions, feel free to send a message. Please leave positive feedba
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