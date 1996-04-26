Amazing/Best Enter/Exit Indicator





This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly.





Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively.





Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles.





If you have any questions, feel free to send a message.





Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with the indicator.





Indicator Settings





CalculatedBars = 50000

Number of historical bars used for calculations.

BarsCount

Determines the highest high, lowest low midpoint calculations.

MinSize = 1000 (GOLD 100, US30 1000)

Minimum bar size required.

MaxSize = 5000

Maximum bar size allowed.

AlertConfirmation = false

Turn alerts ON/OFF.

Indicator Buffers





Buffer0[] = BUY Signal (UP)

Buffer1[] = SELL Signal (DOWN)

Buffer3[] = Value 1 when UP signal is active

Buffer4[] = Value 1 when DOWN signal is active