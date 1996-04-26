Short 4

Amazing/Best Enter/Exit Indicator

This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly.

Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a message.

Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with the indicator.

Indicator Settings

CalculatedBars = 50000
Number of historical bars used for calculations.
BarsCount
Determines the highest high, lowest low midpoint calculations.
MinSize = 1000 (GOLD 100, US30 1000)
Minimum bar size required.
MaxSize = 5000
Maximum bar size allowed.
AlertConfirmation = false
Turn alerts ON/OFF.
Indicator Buffers

Buffer0[] = BUY Signal (UP)
Buffer1[] = SELL Signal (DOWN)
Buffer3[] = Value 1 when UP signal is active
Buffer4[] = Value 1 when DOWN signal is active
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Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Simple but effective entry improving indicator that you want to use. Combine with other indicators and your trading strategies. Explore different ways to use it and find your perfect entry. Basic instructions: Buy Signal Example: colour change from red to green Sell Signal Example: colour change form green to red Check screenshots below for examples of use.
Golden Range 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Golden Range 2 is one of the top entry indicators securing its future with its results.  Indicator settings: Points = how precise pattern detection is AlertConfirmation = turn on(true) off(false) alert CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated Please leave Positive comments, reviews. Buffer 0 Buy Arrow, Buffer 1 Sell Arrow, Buffer2 Buy Signal(Value:1/0), Buffer3 Sell Signal(Value:1/0)  Buy Green, Sell Red
Golden Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
The One and Only!, simply the best!, amazing! entry indicator Golden Move. Try it yourself as it proves its quality with its results. Settings: AlertConfirmation: turns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Buy  value == 1) Buffer3 (Sell value == 1)
Golden Move 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
The best indicator out there, try it yourself! Please leave your positive comments and reviews! Settings: AlertConfirmation: truns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Empty) Buffer3 (Empty) Buffer4(Buy value == 1) Buffer5(Sell value ==1)
Golden Length
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Simple but great indicator to improve your trading. ----------------------------------------------------- Test it as it proves its value with its results. Settings: AlertConfirmation: turns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Buy  value 1) Buffer3 (Sell value 1)
Long Bar Detector
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Indicator detects long bars. How to use: base = base value in points of our long bar if this value is larger than bar we have our signal. useSplit = when we want to divide our trading into two before and after preset time. Both before and after work the same as our base . splitTimeHour = split time hour 14:00 would be 14. splitTimeMinute = split time minute 14:30 would be 30. before = same as base long bar  value in points. after =  same as   base   long bar  value in points. useATR = instead o
Your Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Entry indicator for:  - Strong moves  - Tops Bottoms Try it as yourself and it proves its value with its results. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Info: BarRange = how many bars are detected; AlertConfirmation = Alerts on and off; CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars; Buffer0[] = Arrow Up; Buffer1[] = Arrow Down; Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Signal Buffer5[] = 1 or 0 Sell Signal
One Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Enter/Exit indicator Try trading on signal change BUY/SELL to Sell SELL/BUY to buy or exit by signal change. - - - - - - - - - - Please leave positive comments.  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Info: CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars; AlertConfirmation = true On false Off LongBarPoints = maximum point value for signal long bar size. Buffer0[] = Arrow Up; Buffer1[] = Arrow Down; Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Sign
Short 44
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
Price will grow by 100$ each month. Enter/Exit Indicator This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly. Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles. If you have any questions, feel free to send a message. Please l
Short
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
Indicators
This indicator provides clear   BUY and SELL entry signals   to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly. Watch the included video   for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively. Optimized for   Gold (XAUUSD) , but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles. If you have any questions, feel free to send a message. Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with th
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