Short 44

Price will grow by 100$ each month.


Enter/Exit Indicator

This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly.

Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a message.

Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with the indicator.

Indicator Settings

  • CalculatedBars = 50000
    Number of historical bars used for calculations.
  • BarsCount
    Determines the highest high, lowest low midpoint calculations.
  • MinSize = 1000 (GOLD 100, US30 1000)
    Minimum bar size required.
  • MaxSize = 5000
    Maximum bar size allowed.
  • AlertConfirmation = false
    Turn alerts ON/OFF.

Indicator Buffers

  • Buffer0[] = BUY Signal (UP)
  • Buffer1[] = SELL Signal (DOWN)
  • Buffer3[] = Value 1 when UP signal is active
  • Buffer4[] = Value 1 when DOWN signal is active
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5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后把剩下的判断全部留给你自己。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 给你的，是一套完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，图表上都会同时绘制完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时 Edge 结论，告诉你当前品种和时间周期是否值得交易。套装中还包含 Trade Manager EA，在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动和情绪干扰下依然保持纪律。非重绘。只在K线收盘后给出信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数，以及你交易的其他任何品种。 核心功能 非重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后出现。 每个信号都带有入场线、结构性止损和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 结论系统：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮，可根据当前品种和时间周期自动调整设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并内置五种专为本指标设计的交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上实时追踪日内回撤
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
指标
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
指标
MT4多時限發散和超買/超賣檢測指標。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -有關非大寫差異的實時信息。 -有關超買/超賣情況的實時信息。 -有關規則差異的實時信息。 -有關隱藏分歧的實時信息。 -可用於發散檢測的振盪器：AO，RSI，CCI，MACD，STOCH，RMI，TDI，RSIOMA。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 使用差異交易有助於發現趨勢減弱或勢頭逆轉。有時，您甚至可以將其用作趨勢持續的信號。我們的工具在一個非常舒適和直觀的控制面板中同時提供所有時間範圍的差異檢測，並具有顯示和隱藏的可能性，以使您的圖表盡可能保持清潔。 您會在選擇的歷史時期實時看到超買和超賣情況，定期背離，隱藏背離和無資本背離。 對於沒有大寫字母的差異，我們會在屏幕上顯示MT4通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
指标
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
指标
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
指标
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Trend Signal Advanced System - 款交易系统，可为短期和中期交易提供趋势跟踪入场信号。信号箭头绘制在当前K线图上，在图表顶部和底部生成信号。趋势基于“标准差”指标，并具有灵活可定制的参数，以适应任何交易品种的波动性。 该交易系统包含止盈止损位规划器，允许您选择合适的交易结果水平并进行回测。 潜在交易信号轨迹线 从信号箭头到止损和止盈位的信号计数器基于K线的开盘价计算。 适用于从M1到H4的各种时间框架，适合超短线交易和日内交易。 提供信号箭头、“买入”和“卖出”警报。 大多数信号无需重绘即可正常工作，但在某些情况下，箭头可能会在当前K线图上闪烁。 统计监视器允许您在选定的交易品种和时间框架上为您的交易系统选择最佳输入参数。 信号搜索算法基于快慢移动平均线，并采用一般平均和平滑处理。 主要输入参数 "Standard Deviation Trend Length" ,"Trend Deviation Width Multiplier" 是趋势参数，用于改变趋势方向通道的长度和宽度。 "Fast MA Line" , "Slow MA Line"
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
指标
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Times Indicator
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Simple but effective entry improving indicator that you want to use. Combine with other indicators and your trading strategies. Explore different ways to use it and find your perfect entry. Basic instructions: Buy Signal Example: colour change from red to green Sell Signal Example: colour change form green to red Check screenshots below for examples of use.
Golden Range 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Golden Range 2 is one of the top entry indicators securing its future with its results.  Indicator settings: Points = how precise pattern detection is AlertConfirmation = turn on(true) off(false) alert CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated Please leave Positive comments, reviews. Buffer 0 Buy Arrow, Buffer 1 Sell Arrow, Buffer2 Buy Signal(Value:1/0), Buffer3 Sell Signal(Value:1/0)  Buy Green, Sell Red
Golden Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
The One and Only!, simply the best!, amazing! entry indicator Golden Move. Try it yourself as it proves its quality with its results. Settings: AlertConfirmation: turns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Buy  value == 1) Buffer3 (Sell value == 1)
Golden Move 2
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
The best indicator out there, try it yourself! Please leave your positive comments and reviews! Settings: AlertConfirmation: truns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Empty) Buffer3 (Empty) Buffer4(Buy value == 1) Buffer5(Sell value ==1)
Golden Length
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Simple but great indicator to improve your trading. ----------------------------------------------------- Test it as it proves its value with its results. Settings: AlertConfirmation: turns on and off alerts CalculatedBars: how many bars will be calculated Distance : arrow distance Buffers: Buffer0 (Arrow Buy) Buffer1 (Arrow Sell) Buffer2 (Buy  value 1) Buffer3 (Sell value 1)
Long Bar Detector
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Indicator detects long bars. How to use: base = base value in points of our long bar if this value is larger than bar we have our signal. useSplit = when we want to divide our trading into two before and after preset time. Both before and after work the same as our base . splitTimeHour = split time hour 14:00 would be 14. splitTimeMinute = split time minute 14:30 would be 30. before = same as base long bar  value in points. after =  same as   base   long bar  value in points. useATR = instead o
Your Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Entry indicator for:  - Strong moves  - Tops Bottoms Try it as yourself and it proves its value with its results. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Info: BarRange = how many bars are detected; AlertConfirmation = Alerts on and off; CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars; Buffer0[] = Arrow Up; Buffer1[] = Arrow Down; Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Signal Buffer5[] = 1 or 0 Sell Signal
One Move
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Enter/Exit indicator Try trading on signal change BUY/SELL to Sell SELL/BUY to buy or exit by signal change. - - - - - - - - - - Please leave positive comments.  - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Info: CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars; AlertConfirmation = true On false Off LongBarPoints = maximum point value for signal long bar size. Buffer0[] = Arrow Up; Buffer1[] = Arrow Down; Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Sign
Short
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
This indicator provides clear   BUY and SELL entry signals   to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly. Watch the included video   for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively. Optimized for   Gold (XAUUSD) , but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles. If you have any questions, feel free to send a message. Please leave positive feedback if you are satisfied with th
Short 4
Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
指标
Amazing/Best Enter/Exit Indicator This indicator provides clear BUY and SELL entry signals to help identify potential trading opportunities. Simply enter trades when a signal appears and manage your risk accordingly. Watch the included video for free tips and guidance on how to use the indicator effectively. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but settings can be adjusted to suit other markets and trading styles. If you have any questions, feel free to send a message. Please leave positive feedba
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