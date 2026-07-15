NeuroSphere

NeuroSphere is an advanced trading system based on artificial intelligence

NeuroSphere is a professional, fully automated, institutional-grade trading system built on a lightweight, high-speed neural network engine. NeuroSphere relies on a rigorous mathematical edge, AI-powered predictive filters, and precise execution. The built-in autonomous risk manager was created specifically to pass challenges at prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, etc.). Strict control of Daily Drawdown and Max Loss—both in currency and as a percentage of the balance—will protect your account from random market spikes.

̶T̶h̶e̶ ̶l̶a̶u̶n̶c̶h̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶j̶u̶s̶t̶ ̶$̶5̶0̶.̶ ̶T̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶i̶n̶c̶r̶e̶a̶s̶e̶ ̶o̶n̶c̶e̶ ̶m̶o̶n̶i̶t̶o̶r̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶b̶e̶g̶i̶n̶s̶.̶

The price will increase as the trading track record grows.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2382246

Absolute capital protection

Every single trade opened by the algorithm is immediately protected by a tight stop-loss. The system contains absolutely no:

  • Any grid strategies (NO Grid)
  • Doubling bets (NO Martingale)
  • Averaging strategies (NO Averaging)

Real mathematics versus fitting data to historical records

As a developer, I designed this algorithm using an architecture that strictly prevents over-optimization. We don’t paint a rosy picture of growth; we create a reliable statistical edge designed to adapt to constantly changing market conditions.

Key tactical advantages

  • Adaptive neural network core

The algorithm uses high-speed mathematical data matrices to identify high-probability scalping setups based on pure price action and market momentum.

  • The Enhanced NeuroSphere Output System

It includes an intelligent predictive exit module that analyzes the market. It calculates micro-reversals in real time, allowing the EA to take profits and cleanly close trades just before the market turns against you.

  • Smart News Filter

An integrated news calendar that automatically plots event lines directly on the terminal chart. It protects the system from increased volatility by blocking trading before and after the release of major news. NeuroSphere uses the official built-in MetaTrader 5 Calendar API. The platform automatically synchronises economic event times with your broker’s server time, including automatic Daylight Saving Time (DST) adjustments. It works seamlessly out of the box with any broker worldwide.

  • Prop Firm Protection

A built-in standalone risk manager designed specifically for participating in challenges at prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, etc.). Strict monitoring of Daily Drawdown and Max Loss—both in currency terms and as a percentage of the balance—will protect your account from random market spikes.

  • 4-Zonal Sensitivity Control

Fully customizable sensitivity settings for entry and exit points, separately for BUY and SELL positions. You can tailor the robot to any account type (ECN/Cent) and market conditions.

  • Trend-based protection from a higher time frame

The built-in macro-trend filter continuously measures the distance to key institutional levels, strictly prohibiting trades that go against strong market movements.

  • Dynamic hedging against spread and volatility

The automatic spread monitor instantly freezes trading during dangerous news spikes or periods of low liquidity, fully protecting your account from harmful slippage.

  • Info Panel

A sleek, minimalist interactive interface that displays the market phase (Trend/Flat), the current spread, system status, and real-time P&L for the Magic system.

  • Maximum strategic flexibility

Although the default settings are perfectly optimized, you have complete creative freedom. NeuroSphere offers a customizable parameter architecture to precisely align with your personal trading goals.

LIFETIME ADAPTATION: PROFESSIONAL PROTECTION AGAINST ALGORITHM AGING

The market is not static—price movements and volatility patterns are constantly changing. NeuroSphere is designed to remain relevant at all times, thanks to lifetime developer support and a unique update architecture:

  • Two-Step Cascade Adaptation: As a developer, I regularly perform in-depth walk-forward analysis of the neural network using current market data. Optimization is performed at two independent levels: first, the “vision” of the input neurons is calibrated to the current volatility and noise structure, and then the output neuron is tuned for pinpoint decision-making accuracy. This completely eliminates random fitting of results.
  • Regular turnkey updates: NeuroSphere customers don’t need to spend time figuring out the strategy tester on their own or risk making mistakes when retraining the AI. I handle all the complex mathematical work. All you need to do is install the official updates for the expert advisor on time.
  • Lifetime relevance: You’re not purchasing a static set of settings from the past, but rather a dynamic, continuously maintained quantum ecosystem that always adapts to current market conditions and brokerage terms.

Trading Recommendations and Technical Requirements

Check before you buy: risk-free verification. Before purchasing, we strongly recommend that you download the demo version and thoroughly test the expert advisor in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Run backtests using your broker’s exact conditions to personally verify that there is a statistical edge.

  • Main trading pair: EURUSD
  • Trading timeframe: 15-minute
  • Broker account type: Any
  • Minimum initial capital: $100

Step-by-step instructions for getting started

The “Plug & Play” Advantage: NeuroSphere comes with professionally optimized default settings designed for immediate deployment. For best results, we strongly recommend leaving the basic architecture unchanged and adjusting only the risk parameters to suit your account balance.

TRADING SETTINGS

Important Notice & Risk Disclosure

Official Distribution Only

I sell my Expert Advisors strictly and exclusively via MQL5.com. If you see NeuroSphere being sold on any other website, forum, or third-party marketplace, it is a fake, modified, or cracked version. Buying from untrusted sources puts your trading account and personal data at severe risk. No official support or updates will be provided for pirated software.

Risk Disclaimer

Before deciding to purchase or trade with this algorithmic system, you must carefully analyze your personal investment objectives, level of financial experience, and specific risk tolerance. Algorithmic trading carries inherent risks, and it is entirely possible to sustain a loss of some or all of your initial capital. Never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

PAST PERFORMANCE RESULTS ARE NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE TRADING RESULTS. There is no guarantee that any live account will achieve profits or avoid losses similar to those demonstrated in historical backtests or forward trials.


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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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4.29 (24)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
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Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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5 (2)
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5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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