NeuroSphere is an advanced trading system based on artificial intelligence



NeuroSphere is a professional, fully automated, institutional-grade trading system built on a lightweight, high-speed neural network engine. NeuroSphere relies on a rigorous mathematical edge, AI-powered predictive filters, and precise execution. The built-in autonomous risk manager was created specifically to pass challenges at prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, etc.). Strict control of Daily Drawdown and Max Loss—both in currency and as a percentage of the balance—will protect your account from random market spikes.

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https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2382246

Absolute capital protection

Every single trade opened by the algorithm is immediately protected by a tight stop-loss. The system contains absolutely no:

Any grid strategies (NO Grid)

Doubling bets (NO Martingale)

Averaging strategies (NO Averaging)

Real mathematics versus fitting data to historical records

As a developer, I designed this algorithm using an architecture that strictly prevents over-optimization. We don’t paint a rosy picture of growth; we create a reliable statistical edge designed to adapt to constantly changing market conditions.

Key tactical advantages

Adaptive neural network core

The algorithm uses high-speed mathematical data matrices to identify high-probability scalping setups based on pure price action and market momentum.

The Enhanced NeuroSphere Output System

It includes an intelligent predictive exit module that analyzes the market. It calculates micro-reversals in real time, allowing the EA to take profits and cleanly close trades just before the market turns against you.

Smart News Filter

An integrated news calendar that automatically plots event lines directly on the terminal chart. It protects the system from increased volatility by blocking trading before and after the release of major news. NeuroSphere uses the official built-in MetaTrader 5 Calendar API. The platform automatically synchronises economic event times with your broker’s server time, including automatic Daylight Saving Time (DST) adjustments. It works seamlessly out of the box with any broker worldwide.

Prop Firm Protection

A built-in standalone risk manager designed specifically for participating in challenges at prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, etc.). Strict monitoring of Daily Drawdown and Max Loss—both in currency terms and as a percentage of the balance—will protect your account from random market spikes.

4-Zonal Sensitivity Control

Fully customizable sensitivity settings for entry and exit points, separately for BUY and SELL positions. You can tailor the robot to any account type (ECN/Cent) and market conditions.

Trend-based protection from a higher time frame

The built-in macro-trend filter continuously measures the distance to key institutional levels, strictly prohibiting trades that go against strong market movements.

Dynamic hedging against spread and volatility

The automatic spread monitor instantly freezes trading during dangerous news spikes or periods of low liquidity, fully protecting your account from harmful slippage.

Info Panel

A sleek, minimalist interactive interface that displays the market phase (Trend/Flat), the current spread, system status, and real-time P&L for the Magic system.

Maximum strategic flexibility

Although the default settings are perfectly optimized, you have complete creative freedom. NeuroSphere offers a customizable parameter architecture to precisely align with your personal trading goals.

LIFETIME ADAPTATION: PROFESSIONAL PROTECTION AGAINST ALGORITHM AGING

The market is not static—price movements and volatility patterns are constantly changing. NeuroSphere is designed to remain relevant at all times, thanks to lifetime developer support and a unique update architecture:

Two-Step Cascade Adaptation: As a developer, I regularly perform in-depth walk-forward analysis of the neural network using current market data. Optimization is performed at two independent levels: first, the “vision” of the input neurons is calibrated to the current volatility and noise structure, and then the output neuron is tuned for pinpoint decision-making accuracy. This completely eliminates random fitting of results.

Regular turnkey updates: NeuroSphere customers don’t need to spend time figuring out the strategy tester on their own or risk making mistakes when retraining the AI. I handle all the complex mathematical work. All you need to do is install the official updates for the expert advisor on time.

Lifetime relevance: You’re not purchasing a static set of settings from the past, but rather a dynamic, continuously maintained quantum ecosystem that always adapts to current market conditions and brokerage terms.

Trading Recommendations and Technical Requirements

Check before you buy: risk-free verification. Before purchasing, we strongly recommend that you download the demo version and thoroughly test the expert advisor in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Run backtests using your broker’s exact conditions to personally verify that there is a statistical edge.

Main trading pair: EURUSD

Trading timeframe: 15-minute

Broker account type: Any

Minimum initial capital: $100

Step-by-step instructions for getting started

The “Plug & Play” Advantage: NeuroSphere comes with professionally optimized default settings designed for immediate deployment. For best results, we strongly recommend leaving the basic architecture unchanged and adjusting only the risk parameters to suit your account balance.

TRADING SETTINGS

Important Notice & Risk Disclosure