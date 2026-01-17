Market Structure smc indicator

Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator (MT5)

Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator is a powerful Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify high-probability entries with institutional logic.

This indicator automatically detects market structure in real time, highlights key liquidity levels, and provides clear, non-repainting signals so you can trade with confidence and precision.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Pin Point Pro V6 gives you the exact tools used by professional traders—without clutter or lag.

🚀 Core Features

Real-Time Market Structure (Smart Money Concepts)

  • Internal Structure (BOS / CHoCH)

  • Swing Structure (Major Trend Direction)

  • Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish structure shifts

  • Optional Confluence Filter for higher-quality signals

 Strong & Weak Highs / Lows

  • Instantly identify liquidity targets

  • Know where price is likely to sweep or react

  • Perfect for stop-hunt and reversal setups

 Previous Day / Week / Month Levels

  • Automatic plotting of:

    • Previous Day High & Low

    • Previous Week High & Low

    • Previous Month High & Low

  • These are key institutional reference levels

  • Fully customizable colors and styles

 Premium, Discount & Equilibrium Zones

  • Visualize fair value vs premium/discount price

  • Helps align trades with Smart Money positioning

  • Ideal for entries after pullbacks and inducements

Advanced Alerts System

Receive alerts when structure events occur:

  • Popup Alerts

  • Push Notifications (Mobile)

  • Sound Alerts

You never miss a setup—even when away from the screen.

 Why Traders Love Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator

✔ Non-repainting logic
✔ Real-time calculations
✔ Clean, professional chart display
✔ Works on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Metals)
✔ Works on any timeframe
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ Fully customizable inputs

This indicator is built for decision-making, not guesswork.

Best Used For

  • Smart Money Concepts trading

  • Market structure analysis

  • Liquidity-based strategies

  • Breakout & reversal confirmation

  • High-precision entries and exits

 Customization & Control

  • Toggle internal or swing structure

  • Adjust structure colors & label sizes

  • Enable or disable alerts individually

  • Control lookback depth and sensitivity

  • Session-independent & broker-agnostic

Important Notes

  • Indicator does not repaint

  • No lagging indicators

  • No martingale or risky logic

  • Works best when combined with proper risk management

 Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Beginner traders learning structure
✔ Intermediate traders refining entries
✔ Advanced traders trading SMC professionally


