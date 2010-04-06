Predictive signals resonance
- Experts
- Samuel Bedin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Predictive signal resonance is an mql5 EA that combines MACD and resonance theory. This combination is very effective and accurate. Customizables settings. Focus on majors forex, this ea was backtesting on eur usd 1h timeframe. Gives 2000% return for the past year. Red and green arrows are displayed under chart. The EA is an all in one automation of this logic. Do not hesitate to contact me for further informations.