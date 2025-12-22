Predictive signals resonance

Predictive signal resonance is an mql5 EA that combines MACD and resonance theory. This combination is very effective and accurate. Customizables settings. Focus on majors forex, this ea was backtesting on eur usd 1h timeframe. Gives 2000% return for the past year. Red and green arrows are displayed under chart. The EA is an all in one automation of this logic. Do not hesitate to contact me for further informations.
Next Candle Prediction
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
Eldry extreme oscillator
Eldry extreme is an efficient oscillator that gives good entries points. Similar to stochastic but more powerful. Follow trends with high accuracy signals giving by crossover. Makes your tades positions with more confidence. Adaptable to all timeframes and charts.Just paste the file into MQL5/Indicators on mt5 and enjoy. Don't hesitate to contact me.
Quantum bot
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Edry Automatic
Edry Automatic is based on Edry Extrem Oscillator. This indicator is very efficient in trading and not much known wich is a positive point to find good entries. Multi timeframes availables. Best results on major forex. I ncluded money management and trading parameters. Results in backtesting are better without trailing stop. It can double your investment in a few months. do not hesitate to contact me.
Mean reversion automatic
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Elliott Wave automatic
This trading bot is based on Elliott wave theory. Designed for major forex. best performance in h1 on EUR/USD. entirely adjustables parameters with money management and growth profits compounding. Up to 500% in six months as you can see on backtest. Performance and fiability, this bot will give you more confidence in trading. Do not hesitate to contact me for further informations.
