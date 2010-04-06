Market Monster Usdjpy M5 M15

Welcome to my page, where I sell "EXPERT ADVISOR and FOREX SIGNAL & INDICATOR" products, developed over months and nights, using carefully selected parameters and supported by "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (OPEN AI). If you'd like to purchase truly affordable, algorithmic strategy-tested, trader-friendly expert advisors (EAs) and forex signals (forex signals & indicators) that are suitable for all types of strategies and users (both amateur and professional), and boast a high success rate, you can reach me through the phone number or email address listed in the contact section. I wish everyone a profitable day. Take care of yourself and your money. :)

Let's take a look at the features of this expert advisor (EA):

Step Ahead in the Market with the Power of Patterns:

Transform your investment strategy with the power of proven chart patterns. This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to execute automated trades on USDJPY pair by meticulously analyzing the market's most reliable and highly successful candlestick and chart patterns.

We filter out market noise and focus on carefully selected, backtested patterns to capture only the highest-probability trading opportunities. No more spending hours watching charts; our EA waits for the perfect moment and executes them with professional precision.

Why Choose This EA?

Selected Pattern Expertise: The EA's core is based on only the most successful and recurring candlestick/chart patterns. Beyond standard indicator-based systems, it leverages the power of patterns to reflect the natural market psychology.

Pair-Specific Optimization: Precisely calibrated to the unique market dynamics of USDJPY. This ensures maximum efficiency and minimal error for each pair.

Fully Automatic Precision: For each detected pattern, Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are automatically and intelligently adjusted according to the pattern's structure. It operates with disciplined trading, free from emotion.

Ease of Use: Installation is simple and the settings are intuitive. It is suitable for both experienced and beginner traders.

Robust Backtesting Performance: Our pattern-based strategy's long-term stability across various market conditions has been proven through comprehensive backtesting.

Key Features:

Feature           Description

Working Pairs            : USDJPY (Custom Optimization)

Working Timeframe   : M5, M15

Risk Management      : Intelligent SL/TP management, adjustable lot size/risk percentage.

Pattern Types            : Carefully selected top-tier formations for USDJPY

Minimum Balance      : $500-$1000

Recommended Account Type: Standard Account

Limited Time Offer!

Get the EA at the launch price and add the power of formations to your portfolio now. Don't miss this opportunity before the price increases!

Buy Now and Start Automated Pattern Trading!

Risk Warning: Please remember that all financial products inherently involve risk. The automated trading robots offered for sale do not guarantee returns. Similarly, the expert advisors (EAs) I offer do not guarantee returns. Please test the products I offer before making your decision. I wish everyone profitable business transactions.

