TamNguyen AOS EA – Smart Multi-Symbol Trading Expert Advisor

TamNguyen AOS EA is a professional automated trading system that combines the Andean Oscillator and Moving Averages to generate reliable trading signals. It supports multi-symbol trading, flexible risk management, optional grid strategy, trailing stops, and news filtering, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

This EA works on any account type, including hedged accounts, and offers fully configurable settings for maximum flexibility. It also automatically manages trade entries, stop losses, and take profits to optimize performance and reduce manual intervention.

