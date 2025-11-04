Ninja Master

Special Launch Price - Increasing soon.

Backtests does not equal future results. The market is always changing, and we strive to provide reliable, profitable and stable robots that has been thoroughly tested. If it does not backtest on your prop firm account, then test it on a broker account. It is because some prop firms does not have historical data for backtest.



Strategy and Safety

The core strategy is built on market dynamics, identifying key trading ranges and strategically placing orders to capture momentum during significant movements.

Safety: The EA does not use Martingale, grid or dangerous compounding. Every trade has a fixed stop loss.

Adaptive Entry: Uses adaptable minimum range enforcement and a dynamic buffer to ensure entries occur only during genuine volatility expansions.





Key Features

Advanced Trailing Stop System





Intelligent Lot Sizing & Risk Management

Three modes for calculating optimal lot sizes:

Fixed Lot: Manual control.

Compound Interest Risk (% based): Consistent exposure.

Risk Dynamic (SL distance-based): Adaptive position sizing for precise risk-per-trade control.





Breakeven Stop

Automatically moves the stop loss to the entry price plus an offset, securing risk-free positions once the trade reaches the trigger distance.





Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision

The EA uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance entry quality:

Volatility Filter: Ensures adequate market movement before entering trades.

Dual Time Filters: Configure two independent trading windows to target high-activity sessions.

Weekend Close: Automatically closes positions at a specific time on Friday to prevent holding trades over the weekend.

News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, GDP, CPI).

4-Hour EMA Filter: It takes ONLY the good trades, meaning more profits and less drawdown.

RSI Filter: Helps avoid buying into overbought (>70) or selling into oversold (<30) markets.

Spread Protection: Maximum spread for entry: Prevents opening in unfavorable conditions. Maximum spread while in loss: Automatically closes losing positions if the spread widens excessively.







Comprehensive Risk Management

Prop Firm Mode

Dedicated controls for meeting challenge requirements:

Trade Randomizer: Slightly randomizes execution to mimic human behavior, ideal for Prop Firms.

Daily Loss Caps: Default 2.5 % . Automatically closes all open positions when this cap is hit.

Total Loss Limits: Default 8% .

Max Open Trades: Limit the maximum number of simultaneous open positions for stricter control.





Additional Controls

Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a user-defined percentage.

Anti-Martingale: Optional feature that slightly increases lot size after wins (not losses) to capitalize on winning streaks.







This is a good EA, but If you think an EA will make you rich overnight, this isn’t for you. There is no EA in the world that wins every single day or never takes a loss. Markets change, conditions shift, and drawdowns are part of trading — that’s reality.

This EA is designed for consistent performance over time, not instant riches. Always use proper risk management and realistic expectations.





Recommendations and Requirements





Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Pair Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe 5-minute (M5) Account Type ECN or Raw Spread account highly recommended Minimum Deposit $250 recommended Leverage 1:30 or higher Recommendation: Run on a demo account for at least one week before live trading.









What You Get

14 activations .

Free lifetime updates .

Dedicated setup support.

Advanced On-Chart Dashboard:

- Expandable: Click "Z" to view Advanced Performance Metrics & Current EA Settings.

- Movable: Click "X" to move the dashboard to the right side of the chart.

- Clean Look: Hides the grid template in the background (re-enable via right-click). Pricing Purchase:

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.