Ninja Master

3

Ninja Master: Powering Traders & Investors Worldwide.

Ninja Master is an advanced and adaptable Gold Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold on the 5-minute timeframe. It is a complete trading solution that performs a range of tasks, including following the trend, analyzing the chart, smart TP system, and smart filters. It does not use neural learning or AI — instead, it uses an adaptable smart algorithm designed for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth. Created with a trading & programming backstory of over 3 years and in development for over 6 months, with the focus on creating the SAFEST and  BEST GOLD trading EA out there.
 

Special Launch Price - Increasing soon.

It's Plug & Play Now! Both for propfirm and live broker accounts. You can enable/disable strategies in settings. If you need any assistance, then DM me asap.

Backtests does not equal future results. The market is always changing, and we strive to provide reliable, profitable and stable robots that has been thoroughly tested.

If it does not backtest on your prop firm account, then test it on a broker account. It is because some prop firms does not have historical data for backtest.


Strategy and Safety

The core strategy is built on market dynamics, identifying key trading ranges and strategically placing orders to capture momentum during significant movements.

  • Safety: The EA does not use Martingale, grid or dangerous compounding. Every trade has a fixed stop loss.

  • Adaptive Entry: Uses adaptable minimum range enforcement and a dynamic buffer to ensure entries occur only during genuine volatility expansions.

Key Features

Advanced Trailing Stop System

Intelligent Lot Sizing & Risk Management

Three modes for calculating optimal lot sizes:

  • Fixed Lot: Manual control.

  • Compound Interest Risk (% based): Consistent exposure.

  • Risk Dynamic (SL distance-based): Adaptive position sizing for precise risk-per-trade control.

    Breakeven Stop

    Automatically moves the stop loss to the entry price plus an offset, securing risk-free positions once the trade reaches the trigger distance.

    Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision

    The EA uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance entry quality:

    • Volatility Filter: Ensures adequate market movement before entering trades.

    • Dual Time Filters: Configure two independent trading windows to target high-activity sessions.

    • Weekend Close: Automatically closes positions at a specific time on Friday to prevent holding trades over the weekend.

    • News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, GDP, CPI).

    • 4-Hour EMA Filter: It takes ONLY the good trades, meaning more profits and less drawdown.

    • RSI Filter: Helps avoid buying into overbought (>70) or selling into oversold (<30) markets.

    • Spread Protection:

      • Maximum spread for entry: Prevents opening in unfavorable conditions.

      • Maximum spread while in loss: Automatically closes losing positions if the spread widens excessively.

    Comprehensive Risk Management

    Prop Firm Mode

    Dedicated controls for meeting challenge requirements:

    • Trade Randomizer: Slightly randomizes execution to mimic human behavior, ideal for Prop Firms.

    • Daily Loss Caps: Default 2.5%. Automatically closes all open positions when this cap is hit.

    • Total Loss Limits: Default 8%.

    • Max Open Trades: Limit the maximum number of simultaneous open positions for stricter control.

    Additional Controls

    • Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a user-defined percentage.

    • Anti-Martingale: Optional feature that slightly increases lot size after wins (not losses) to capitalize on winning streaks.



      This is a good EA, but If you think an EA will make you rich overnight, this isn’t for you. 

      There is no EA in the world that wins every single day or never takes a loss. Markets change, conditions shift, and drawdowns are part of trading — that’s reality.
      This EA is designed for consistent performance over time, not instant riches. Always use proper risk management and realistic expectations.


    Recommendations and Requirements
    Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
    Trading Pair Gold (XAUUSD)
    Timeframe 5-minute (M5)
    Account Type ECN or Raw Spread account highly recommended
    Minimum Deposit $250 recommended
    Leverage 1:30 or higher
    Recommendation: Run on a demo account for at least one week before live trading.

     

    What You Get

    • 14 activations.

    • Free lifetime updates.

    • Dedicated setup support.

    • Advanced On-Chart Dashboard:
      - Expandable: Click "Z" to view Advanced Performance Metrics & Current EA Settings.
      - Movable: Click "X" to move the dashboard to the right side of the chart.
      - Clean Look: Hides the grid template in the background (re-enable via right-click).

      • Pricing

      Purchase:
      In order to be fair for everybody, the price will increase as it gets more popularity.

      Price Copies left
      49USD 0
      99USD 10/10
      199 USD 15/15
      399 USD 20/20
      499 USD 25/25
      699 USD 20/20
      899 USD Final

    Join the community channel for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders

    Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

    Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.

    レビュー 2
    yoshiyuki shoji
    472
    yoshiyuki shoji 2025.11.22 13:12 
     

    Although the results are not 100% what we expected, overall we have made a profit, and if you communicate calmly, they will respond quickly. And they are working hard on updates.

