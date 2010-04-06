Description

VolumeScalp Percent Advisor - Professional Trading Expert for MT5

VolumeScalp Percent Advisor is an innovative trading expert for MetaTrader 5, designed for efficient trading based on market volume signals. The advisor uses advanced volume analysis algorithms combined with a flexible martingale strategy to maximize profits and manage risks.

Key Benefits

Smart Volume Analysis : The advisor detects sharp increases in trading volume, which often precede significant price movements

: The advisor detects sharp increases in trading volume, which often precede significant price movements Automatic Direction Determination : After detecting a volume spike, the advisor determines the most likely direction of price movement

: After detecting a volume spike, the advisor determines the most likely direction of price movement Flexible Capital Management System : Choose between fixed lot size or percentage of deposit

: Choose between fixed lot size or percentage of deposit Intelligent Martingale Strategy : When a position is closed by stop loss, the advisor applies a martingale system to recover losses

: When a position is closed by stop loss, the advisor applies a martingale system to recover losses Capital Protection : Built-in mechanisms to protect against excessive losses with martingale level limitations

: Built-in mechanisms to protect against excessive losses with martingale level limitations Multi-language Support : The advisor interface is available in Russian and English

: The advisor interface is available in Russian and English Informative Dashboard : Display of key trading indicators and statistics directly on the chart

: Display of key trading indicators and statistics directly on the chart Convenient Management: Quick buttons to close positions of a specific type

Configuration Parameters

Volume Analysis Settings : Period for calculating average volume and threshold value for increase

: Period for calculating average volume and threshold value for increase Price Confirmation Parameters : Number of bars for confirming direction movement

: Number of bars for confirming direction movement Risk Management Settings : Take profit and stop loss in percentage of entry price

: Take profit and stop loss in percentage of entry price Lot Size Management : Choice between fixed lot or percentage of deposit

: Choice between fixed lot or percentage of deposit Martingale Settings : Multiplier and maximum level

: Multiplier and maximum level Expert Identifier: To distinguish this advisor's trades from others

Unique Features

The advisor waits for new signals after closing a position by take profit, which helps avoid unjustified market entries

Intelligent martingale application system only when necessary

Advanced volume anomaly detection for precise entry timing

Fully automated operation without the need for constant monitoring

Recommended Application

VolumeScalp Percent Advisor is ideal for trading on forex currency pairs and can also be used on other instruments with sufficient liquidity. The best results are achieved on timeframes from M15 to H1.

The advisor was developed by a team of professional traders and experienced programmers, providing stable operation in various market conditions. Please note that trading results depend on market situations and do not guarantee future profits.



