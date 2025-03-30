How to Enable URLs for Expert Advisor Functionality in MetaTrader 4 & 5

(Required for AI DeepSeek Dynamics to Operate Properly)

⚠️ These specific URLs are required for the proper functionality of AI DeepSeek Dynamics.

If they are not added, the advisor will not be able to execute trades, retrieve signals, or communicate with its cloud systems.

✅ Step 1: Launch MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5

Open the terminal where the AI DeepSeek Dynamics Expert Advisor is installed.

✅ Step 2: Open the Settings Menu

Go to:

Tools → Options

or press: Ctrl + O on your keyboard





✅ Step 3: Navigate to the “Expert Advisors” Tab

In the window that opens:

Go to the “Expert Advisors” tab

(In MetaTrader 5 it may be labeled “Experts” or “Algo Trading”)

Enable:

☑ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

✅ Step 4: Add These URLs

Paste each URL on a new line in the text field below the checkbox:

https://api.deepseek.com

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/



These are the core communication endpoints used by DeepSeek for signal distribution, configuration updates, and licensing checks.

✅ Step 5: Confirm Settings

Click OK to apply changes.

Once added, the advisor will be able to retrieve signal data and execute trades as intended





✅ Setup Complete

AI DeepSeek Dynamics is now ready to operate with full access to its external AI signal modules and remote systems.





AI DEEPSEEK DYNAMICS MT5







