Boom Rocket

This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks.

Key Features:

  • Works exclusively for Boom market: The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom asset.
  • Timeframe set to 1 minute: Operates on a fast-paced 1-minute timeframe, ensuring quick execution.
  • Automatic Sell Execution: The EA only executes sell orders based on predefined market conditions, ensuring you capture profitable moves in a downward market.
  • Exact Exit Strategy: The bot is programmed to exit trades at precise moments, avoiding overexposure and locking in profits efficiently.
  • No Signals: Unlike other bots, this EA doesn’t send trade signals; instead, it performs the trades automatically based on set conditions.
  • Customizable Risk Management: Includes options to set stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size based on your risk tolerance.
  • Optimized for Boom Volatility: Designed to take advantage of the unique price movements and volatility characteristic of the Boom market.

With this EA, you can ensure that your trades are executed with precision and at the exact moments when the market conditions align, without the need for constant monitoring. Focus on profitability while the bot handles your sales-based trades.

