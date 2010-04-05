CGTxau Qauntum EA

CGT XAU QUANTUM EA

This Expert Advisor has been built with precision and profitability in mind, using machine learning and AI to refine and adjust to adapting market conditions as it goes.



This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.

The EA CAN be used with all prop firms allowing automated trading.

Recommendations:

Main Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type:Any

Brokers : Any

Results:

Results shown are just a few of thousands of profitable settings combinations, which can be changed depending on risk appetite and desired profit curve, View the screenshots for strategy results(Results shown are over the previous 12 months using 'Every tick based on real ticks'(Accurate) and with an ICMarkets Live Account.