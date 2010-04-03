AW Currency Strength Analyzer

Introducing the Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer: The Ultimate Currency Strength Dashboard for MT5


The Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer is a powerful standalone MT5 indicator designed to help traders analyze real-time currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities. This indicator provides a visual dashboard and customizable alerts, making it an essential tool for both scalpers and trend traders.


Key Features:

 Real-Time Currency Strength Tracking – Analyzes multiple forex pairs and Gold (XAU) as a currency.
 Multi-Timeframe Strength Analysis – Displays strength at Current time, 1 Hour Ago, 4 Hours Ago, 8 Hours Ago, 24 hours Ago and 1 Week Ago to track trends.
 Customizable Alerts – Set your own thresholds for when a currency becomes strong or weak and receive alerts instantly.
 Visual Dashboard – Get a clear overview of currency movement directly on your MT5 chart.
 Ideal for Trend Trading & Reversals – Identify strong vs. weak currencies for high-probability trade setups.



How to Use the Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer:

  1. Attach the indicator to Any Chart in MT5.
  2. Customize the Lookback Period and Strength Thresholds in the settings.
  3. Monitor the dashboard to compare strength across multiple timeframes.
  4. Trade the strongest vs. weakest currencies for optimal performance.
  5. Get alerts when a currency crosses your strength thresholds.

Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, the Always win currency strength analyzer gives you the edge in identifying the strongest and weakest currencies in the market.

📌 Start Trading Smarter Today with the Always win currency strength analyzer!



Currencies Tracked by the Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer

The Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer gives you a real-time edge by tracking the strength of major currencies, exotic pairs, and even Gold (XAU). Stay ahead of the market with a clear breakdown of the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment!

Monitored Currencies & Assets:

 Major Currencies

  • 🇺🇸 US Dollar (USD) – The world's most traded currency
  • 🇪🇺 Euro (EUR) – The backbone of the European economy
  • 🇬🇧 British Pound (GBP) – A powerhouse in the forex market
  • 🇯🇵 Japanese Yen (JPY) – The go-to safe-haven currency
  • 🇨🇭 Swiss Franc (CHF) – Stability in uncertain times
  • 🇦🇺 Australian Dollar (AUD) – Driven by commodities and trade
  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand Dollar (NZD) – A strong performer in risk-on markets
  • 🇨🇦 Canadian Dollar (CAD) – Closely tied to oil prices

 Special Inclusion: Gold (XAU)

  • 🏆 Gold (XAU) – Treated as a currency, providing a unique trading advantage!

 Cross-Pair Strength Analysis

  • The indicator doesn’t just analyze individual currencies; it compares them to find the best trading opportunities. Strong vs. weak currency pairings help traders identify trends and reversals before the market moves!

With this powerful multi-timeframe strength analysis, you can make smarter, faster, and more informed trading decisions every single day. 🚀



Comparing This Indicator vs. Other Websites Currency Strength Meters

Here’s a comparison between the Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer and other websites currency strength meters:

Feature Always Win Currency Strength Analyzer (MT5) Others
Real-time updates ✅ Every tick (live market data) ❌ Updates every few minutes
Customizable calculation ✅ Fully customizable via MT5 settings ❌ Fixed algorithm
Historical data access ✅ Can analyze past strength ❌ Only shows current strength
On-screen display ✅ Directly on MT5 chart ❌ Web-based only
Integration with EAs ✅ Can be used for auto-trading (on request) ❌ Manual use only
Reliability ✅ Uses your broker’s price feed ❌ Data might be delayed




