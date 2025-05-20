GoldHawk AIscalper

GoldHawk AIScalper –  Adaptive Trading System for XAUUSD

Designed for precision and consistency, GoldHawk AIScalper is an AI-assisted Expert Advisor built to navigate the volatility of gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 and H1 timeframes. It combines technical filters like EMA crossovers, RSI, and ATR-based volatility control to manage trades with discipline and clarity—ideal for traders who value structured, rule-based execution.

Live Signal

Key Features

  • AI-assisted entry logic using EMA crossovers and RSI confirmation.

  • ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels that adapt to market volatility.

  • Break-even and trailing stop functions to manage risk dynamically.

  • Closes existing opposite trades to prevent conflicting positions.

  • Supports early exit when a predefined profit level is reached.

Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor uses a momentum-based breakout strategy, identifying trend shifts through EMA crossovers and filtering trades using RSI levels. Position management functions such as break-even and trailing stop help protect open trades while adapting to market conditions.

Input Parameters

  • Lot Size – User-defined fixed or variable lot size.

  • ATR Multiplier – Defines SL/TP distance using current ATR (e.g., 3.0x).

  • EMA Periods – Short and long period EMAs for crossover detection.

  • Break-even & Trailing Stop – Optional and customizable.

Risk Management

  • Uses fixed, predefined SL and TP levels for each trade.

  • Break-even function moves SL to entry after a certain profit is reached.

  • Optional trailing stop to lock in profit as the trade progresses.

  • No martingale, grid, or averaging is used.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M30 and H1

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

  • Minimum Balance: 500 USD (recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS Hosting: Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Platform Requirements

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

  • Works best with brokers that offer low spread and fast execution

  • No DLLs or external libraries used

GoldHawk AIScalper is designed for traders seeking a fully automated solution to trade XAUUSD with disciplined execution and integrated risk controls. All trades follow a fixed-rule logic that is transparent and repeatable. Users are encouraged to test the EA thoroughly in demo accounts and adjust settings according to their risk tolerance and broker conditions.



