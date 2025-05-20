GoldHawk AIscalper
- Experts
- Saqib Iqbal
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 20 May 2025
- Activations: 10
GoldHawk AIScalper – Adaptive Trading System for XAUUSD
Designed for precision and consistency, GoldHawk AIScalper is an AI-assisted Expert Advisor built to navigate the volatility of gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 and H1 timeframes. It combines technical filters like EMA crossovers, RSI, and ATR-based volatility control to manage trades with discipline and clarity—ideal for traders who value structured, rule-based execution.
Key Features
-
AI-assisted entry logic using EMA crossovers and RSI confirmation.
-
ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels that adapt to market volatility.
-
Break-even and trailing stop functions to manage risk dynamically.
-
Closes existing opposite trades to prevent conflicting positions.
-
Supports early exit when a predefined profit level is reached.
Strategy Overview
This Expert Advisor uses a momentum-based breakout strategy, identifying trend shifts through EMA crossovers and filtering trades using RSI levels. Position management functions such as break-even and trailing stop help protect open trades while adapting to market conditions.
Input Parameters
-
Lot Size – User-defined fixed or variable lot size.
-
ATR Multiplier – Defines SL/TP distance using current ATR (e.g., 3.0x).
-
EMA Periods – Short and long period EMAs for crossover detection.
-
Break-even & Trailing Stop – Optional and customizable.
Risk Management
-
Uses fixed, predefined SL and TP levels for each trade.
-
Break-even function moves SL to entry after a certain profit is reached.
-
Optional trailing stop to lock in profit as the trade progresses.
-
No martingale, grid, or averaging is used.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframes: M30 and H1
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
-
Minimum Balance: 500 USD (recommended)
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS Hosting: Recommended for uninterrupted operation
Platform Requirements
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5
-
Works best with brokers that offer low spread and fast execution
-
No DLLs or external libraries used
GoldHawk AIScalper is designed for traders seeking a fully automated solution to trade XAUUSD with disciplined execution and integrated risk controls. All trades follow a fixed-rule logic that is transparent and repeatable. Users are encouraged to test the EA thoroughly in demo accounts and adjust settings according to their risk tolerance and broker conditions.