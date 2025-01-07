Phoenix Ultimate USDJPY

What is Phoenix Ultimate Project?
Phoenix Ultimate is a Risk Diversification Project which was meticulously engineered to maximize portfolio equity throught a specific custom engineered set of Expert Advisors (EAs), each meticulously crafted to provide unmatched risk diversification in dynamic trading environments to be used on MT5 trading client.

When you buy with us a specific product we make available to you the MT5 version.

Phoenix Ultimate is the culmination of years of dedicated coding, rigorous testing, and continuous refinement.
Recognizing that markets operate in cycles upward, downward, and sideways trends and in seasons, Phoenix Ultimate bridges the gaps that single-strategy approaches leave, delivering a strategic blend of algorithms optimized for sustained portfolio resilience.


Recommended products
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilities
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
Pattaya GT
Konstantin Stratigenas
Experts
Why Pattaya GT? With Pattaya GT you see what happens. No black box trading, but full insight. All indicators and values calculated by the artificial intelligence are visible on the chart in real time. This gives traders full control. With four indicators and three timeframes as well as two separate channels for long and short, machine learning can precisely capture the current market situation. The system is trained to trade at the safest possible times. Parameters such as time, long or short,
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Solaris Imperium MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on Your Side: 24/7 automated tradi
Prism Ultimate Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management   LIMITED TIME OFFERS: First 10 Sales : $90 (Save $109!) Next 50 Sales : $199 (Save $300!) Regular Price : $499 Complete Strategy Arsenal: 100+ Trading Strategies - HFT MicroScalping, Institutional Trap Detection, Whale Movement Tracking, Fractal Prediction, Harmonic Resonance, Psychological Levels, Scalping Variations, Breakout Patterns, Mean Reversion
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
Experts
Dear Traders, I am very pleased to introduce our latest project to you. EA BitBull. Real cryptocurrency trading has now become a reality! Because this strategy is so unique, I only want to sell a limited number of licenses. Therefore, the price will steadily increase to limit sales. Next price is 790 USD. With the help of our esteemed partners from all over the world, we have succeeded in developing an innovative crypto strategy. This strategy seamlessly combines with the principles of trend-f
News Catcher Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.73 (15)
Experts
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
Portfolio Stats Analytics
VALU VENTURES LTD
Utilities
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor Transform Your Trading with Professional Portfolio Management & Real-Time Analytics What You Get: Multi-EA Performance Matrix - Track unlimited EAs simultaneously Real-Time Risk Analytics - Sharpe Ratio, VaR, Correlation Analysis Live P&L Monitoring - Instant profit/loss tracking across all positions Advanced Metrics Dashboard - Professional-grade analytics at your fingertips Smart Alert System - Never
Ethereum Donchian Price Action EA
Martin Jonathan Kleinbooi
Experts
Donchian Confluence EA for Ethereum Multi-timeframe Donchian breakouts with smart Price Action filters (Engulfing + Fair Value Gaps), adaptive risk and clean execution — purpose-built for ETH, designed to run on the Daily (D1) timeframe. — Why traders choose this EA — • ETH-focused logic: tuned for the 24/7 nature and volatility structure of Ethereum markets (ETHUSD, ETHUSDT, broker suffixes supported). • Confluence engine: classic Donchian breakout only fires when price action confirms — bulli
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Currency Risk Calculator Realtime
Le Hong Phat
Experts
Risk Calculator is a panel for order size calculation according to stop loss and allowed risk per trade. The calculation is performed for the symbol the expert is launched at. Risk Calculator tells you how many cost to trade based on: Given stop-loss take-profit levels for "Instant Execution" and "Pending Order" Account currency Price of the quote currency (when different from account currency)    Risk Calculator can place order like one click trading
Audusd boss
Manir
Experts
AUDUSD Trading Expert Advisor: Overview ***I have given you free please positive Review*** I will provide more customization option with more profitability** 10-13% Drawdown(DD)   ***Updated with customization Options*** This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for trading AUDUSD on a 30-minute timeframe. It utilizes Moving Averages (MAs) and Parabolic SAR (PSAR) indicators to generate buy and sell signals. The EA ensures that trades have a stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) to manage risk effecti
Jim Dim
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Newly developed by   Jim Dim , just try this tool. A bot that can really do what a trader needs, both a professional and a beginner. The bot can, with minimal risk settings, go through the entire history of EURUSD with a minimal drawdown (below 3%), which will satisfy the requirements of the most conservative trader in terms of risk. As you know, there is a rule to risk no more than 2-3 percent. This bot follows this rule. But in the event of force majeure, there is a stop at a loss of capital
RTR No Hard Stop Losses
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Experts
[signal] [ back test $10k to $94million ] [ back test risk% = 0.10 ] [ back test risk% = 0.2 0 ] [single symbol settings] [set files]   [ inputs explained ] ******Live Signal +107.00% (26/02/2025)********** RTR No Hard Stop Losses algo EA for MT5 Load this EA onto any Forex M5 chart like EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY has to be a 24hr market . High win rate approx. 78.00% Trend following with high % win rate . No Martingale . There is a trailing stop for all trades on the higher timeframe . Multiple Symbo
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
OrionMT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser calculates zones of consolidation of the price and the most tentative variants of price movements. Due to the unique method of determining candlestick patterns in the near past, a trade expert adapts to changing market conditions with minimal delay. This allows you to trust the adviser to work offline for quite a long time without the need for frequent monitoring. The Expert Advisor was developed in the conditions of "floating" delay in the execution of trade order
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
Utilities
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Ava 3
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
5 (1)
Experts
AvA 3 SET files AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions. At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and
Volatility 75 Deluxee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community! On this occasion, I come to present another model of Volatility 75 called Deluxee.It has 3 types of strategies to make the operation more effective.With an RSI of 21,a Stochastic of 5.3.3,and Bollinger Bands of 20.Everything is updated,it is recommended to trade on M5 / M10 timeframes,with a minimum capital of 500 USD balance,with a lot size of 0.03 on the Volatility 75 pair!Only TP and SL are used as shown in the image,SL 4000000 and TP of 40000,since the pair has a lot of vola
Volatility75 Katana
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, I'm here to introduce you to an affordable version of Volatility 75 called Volatility 75 Katana which uses the Parabolic SAR strategy! With the SAR indicator parameters already configured for smooth trading, It's used on the M15 timeframe (15 minutes) With a minimum capital of $300 and a lot size of 0.01 Every $300 adds 0.01 of lot size to consider! With the take profit and stop loss shown in the image as is Backtesting from 2024 to 2025 / with a profit of 300% of the
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
Awkkkmot FX
Neiljun Sampan Cataag
Experts
THIS EA HAD A WINRATE OF 80% !!! How to use: The EA must be attached to  ONLY  one chart Symbol must be  EURUSD . Timeframe should be M5. Minimum deposit 100 USD. Recommended leverage 1:50 - 1:500. The EA should run on a VPS continuously. Recommended Inputs: Use Risk Percent: true Risk Percent: 1 Lot Size: 0.01 Target Points: 100 Magic Number: 123456789 Recommended broker: XM  or any broker that has a lower spread. If you choose XM as your broker please select MT5 for trading platform type an
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Experts
Built for maximum performance. Optimized for profit withdrawals. Introducing a new option - testing with emulation of profit withdrawals. Ultimate Hero is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize your forex profits. This advanced trading software is created using the latest GPT-4 technology and has a wide range of advanced features. Ultimate Hero is a trading bot that uses a grid trading strategy based on the Martingale system. It is designed to provide stable returns by placing multiple
Maid
Raymond Idehi
Experts
L'expert Advisor clôture les positions selon l'une des conditions suivantes: fermeture de toutes les positions  fermeture  uniquement des positions bénéficiaires fermeture uniquement des positions de perte Positions de clôture : toutes , uniquement des positions rentables ou uniquement des positions perdantes Ce expert ferme tous les ordres de la paire. Expert pour MetaTrader 5
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilities
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that ev
Mr Martin MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Experts
Mr Martin MT5   EA Mr.Martin MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is designed for quiet, investment trading over a long period of time.  The Expert Advisor uses in its strategy the principles of averaging unprofitable positions, but due to the unique input system, several filters, and the deposit protection system, expressed in the   SL_percent_balans   parameter, is completely safe for your deposit. The default settings are optimized to work on EURUSD M1  GMT+2   and can be used in tra
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Experts
Introducing AIQ Version 3.0+—The Most Advanced Autonomous Trading Intelligence Ever Built I'm thrilled to unveil AIQ (Autonomous Intelligence) Version 3.0+, a monumental leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features access to over 300+ AI models including 55+ FREE integrated AI models, plus premium models like the powerful new Grok 4, massively enhanced web search capabilities, new Analyst/Risk Manager roles, comprehensive initial market checks, and revolutionary improvem
Crystal Ai Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7 ️ IMPORTANT: MUST ENABLE AI ACCESS BEFORE USE ️ You MUST turn ON “AI Access Mode” from the settings before starting backtesting or live trading. Without enabling this, the EA will run in restricted  mode and WILL NOT perform trades correctly. Go to Settings → AI Access Control → Set AI_Access_Mode = ON Then restart the EA on the chart to activate full functionality. DO NOT FORGET THIS STEP! INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY — Trade with Crystal AI Pro (v7.0) L
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (38)
Experts
Introducing Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+—A Revolutionary Leap in AI Trading Technology I'm proud to announce Mean Machine GPT's most significant update yet: Version 9.0+. This groundbreaking release introduces access to over 300+ AI models including 55+ FREE integrated AI models, plus premium models like the powerful new Grok 4, massively enhanced web search capabilities, the new Analyst role, deeper initial market checks, and revolutionary improvements to AI Position Management . The system n
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.38 (16)
Experts
Nexus is a professional Expert Advisor, suitable for traders of all levels (from beginners to advanced), that operates simultaneously on up to 8 currency pairs , based on 9 entry strategies (trend and reversal). Its independent architecture ensures stability even during periods of high volatility, ranging markets, or impactful events (COVID-19, geopolitical crises, tariff changes). Nexus offers consistency, risk control, and adaptability without relying on simplistic solutions like over-optimiza
Parasite
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
1 (1)
Experts
Parasite = Hijack mt5 Use this file set Gold 1 minute. To backtest the strategy from Every tike . file set We put it in the comments. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324571  LIVE The   HiJack   Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes   cutting-edge artificial intelligence   to analyze the trading behavior of major banks and institutions. By detectin
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
INSTALLATION GUIDE WATCH HERE -  https://youtu.be/Hd_CTgrYSnI About APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions. The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteri
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Experts
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled th
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
THE KRAKEN will mine   for you.  Contact me on telegram [ @glownx ] for a discounted price. I prefer purchase outside the marketplace because of their huge commission. Recommended Pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDJPY; USTEC; XAUUSD; BTCUSD. 1m - 5m yield great profits OPTIMISED FOR PROP FIRMS Make recommended changes on input before use Trailing Stop loss = 20. Points in profit before Trailing SL is active = 25. This EA is a scalper. It uses support and resistance levels; high and low levels to pl
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger
XAU Dominator Pro
Shailesh Gour
Experts
XAU Dominator Pro – Precision Scalping for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 XAU Dominator Pro.mq5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD), optimized on the M5 timeframe for short-term scalping and trend-based trades. Engineered to dominate the gold market using precision entries and robust risk control, this EA is designed for consistent gains with discipline. Key Features ️ Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc Timeframe: M5 (5-minute) Trading Style: Scalping + Trend Acco
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
TSO Price Channel MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
Stocks Squeezer
Federico Sbordoni
Experts
Follow the STOCKS SQUEEER Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/503024 STOCKS SQUEEZER is trading system that simultaneously operates on several stocks trying to take advantage of their volatility. The EA opens a position on each stocks specified investing the initial amount of money you have set. The single position is closes it when the calculated take profit is hit. Instead, if the market goes against, the position is increased and the take profit moved properly. This goes on for a stric
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review