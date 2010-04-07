The Tick Volume Balance indicator is created based on the tick volumes of the instrument on the selected timeframe, taking into account the trading balance of supply and demand prices.





The indicator considers the nature of candle formation used in the Price Action strategy. With equal volume, a regular candle and a candle with a pattern will have a larger size and will be colored according to its pattern. I would like to note that large volume candles colored in bullish and bearish colors at the extremes of the chart may indicate opposite signals.



