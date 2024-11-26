Azumi
Discover Azumi: A Streamlined and Powerful Tool for XAUUSD Trading
Azumi offers a practical approach to XAUUSD trading by combining technical analysis with configurable risk management tools. Built around proven concepts like Fibonacci retracement and ATR-based calculations, Azumi is designed to assist traders in making informed decisions while managing risk effectively.
Why Choose Azumi?
-
Backtested on XAUUSD over a 14-month period using a $200 starting balance. Results and screenshots available for transparency.
-
Created for traders who value precision, efficiency, and control in their strategy development and execution.
Key Features
1. Trend-Based Trading
-
Trades in alignment with prevailing trends, using EMA-based confirmation (e.g., 50 EMA vs 200 EMA).
-
Configured to avoid sell trades during Asian and London sessions by default.
2. Fibonacci Retracement Levels
-
Monitors price interaction with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, a widely observed zone in technical trading.
3. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
SL and TP levels are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), dynamically adjusting to current market conditions.
-
A minimum SL/TP distance of 500 points (50 pips) is applied for consistent trade structure.
4. Session-Based Trade Filtering
-
Limits trades to one per session (Asian, London, or New York) per day to help reduce overtrading.
-
Trade frequency and session filters are fully customizable.
5. Trailing Stop Logic
-
A trailing stop can activate after 4 candles if TP is not reached, maintaining a 200-pip buffer to help secure favorable movement.
How Azumi Operates
1. Trend Detection
-
Uptrend: 50 EMA above 200 EMA → buy trades allowed.
-
Downtrend: 50 EMA below 200 EMA → sell trades allowed (except during Asian and London sessions).
2. Entry Conditions
-
Buy Trade:
-
Confirmed uptrend.
-
Price touches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
-
-
Sell Trade:
-
Confirmed downtrend.
-
Price touches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
-
3. Trade Management
-
SL and TP are based on ATR calculations, ensuring adaptability.
-
Minimum SL/TP is set at 500 points (50 pips).
-
A trailing stop can activate after a 300-pip move, with a 200-pip lock-in buffer.
4. Session Control
-
Recognizes server time-based trading sessions:
-
Asian: 00:00–08:00
-
London: 08:00–16:00
-
New York: 16:00–00:00
-
-
Limits to one trade per session, with a reset at session change.
Ideal Setup
-
Optimized for the 15-minute time frame.
-
Designed to integrate with sound money management practices.
-
Note: Some configurations may disable stop loss for buy trades—use with appropriate risk awareness.
Azumi is a configurable expert advisor for traders seeking a structured and data-driven approach to XAUUSD. While no system guarantees outcomes, Azumi supports informed trading within your strategy parameters.
