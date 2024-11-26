Azumi

5

Discover Azumi: A Streamlined and Powerful Tool for XAUUSD Trading

Azumi offers a practical approach to XAUUSD trading by combining technical analysis with configurable risk management tools. Built around proven concepts like Fibonacci retracement and ATR-based calculations, Azumi is designed to assist traders in making informed decisions while managing risk effectively.

Why Choose Azumi?

  • Backtested on XAUUSD over a 14-month period using a $200 starting balance. Results and screenshots available for transparency.

  • Created for traders who value precision, efficiency, and control in their strategy development and execution.

Key Features

1. Trend-Based Trading

  • Trades in alignment with prevailing trends, using EMA-based confirmation (e.g., 50 EMA vs 200 EMA).

  • Configured to avoid sell trades during Asian and London sessions by default.

2. Fibonacci Retracement Levels

  • Monitors price interaction with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, a widely observed zone in technical trading.

3. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • SL and TP levels are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), dynamically adjusting to current market conditions.

  • A minimum SL/TP distance of 500 points (50 pips) is applied for consistent trade structure.

4. Session-Based Trade Filtering

  • Limits trades to one per session (Asian, London, or New York) per day to help reduce overtrading.

  • Trade frequency and session filters are fully customizable.

5. Trailing Stop Logic

  • A trailing stop can activate after 4 candles if TP is not reached, maintaining a 200-pip buffer to help secure favorable movement.

How Azumi Operates

1. Trend Detection

  • Uptrend: 50 EMA above 200 EMA → buy trades allowed.

  • Downtrend: 50 EMA below 200 EMA → sell trades allowed (except during Asian and London sessions).

2. Entry Conditions

  • Buy Trade:

    • Confirmed uptrend.

    • Price touches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

  • Sell Trade:

    • Confirmed downtrend.

    • Price touches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

3. Trade Management

  • SL and TP are based on ATR calculations, ensuring adaptability.

  • Minimum SL/TP is set at 500 points (50 pips).

  • A trailing stop can activate after a 300-pip move, with a 200-pip lock-in buffer.

4. Session Control

  • Recognizes server time-based trading sessions:

    • Asian: 00:00–08:00

    • London: 08:00–16:00

    • New York: 16:00–00:00

  • Limits to one trade per session, with a reset at session change.

Ideal Setup

  • Optimized for the 15-minute time frame.

  • Designed to integrate with sound money management practices.

  • Note: Some configurations may disable stop loss for buy trades—use with appropriate risk awareness.

Azumi is a configurable expert advisor for traders seeking a structured and data-driven approach to XAUUSD. While no system guarantees outcomes, Azumi supports informed trading within your strategy parameters.


Avis 3
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion
237
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion 2025.03.07 18:27 
 

INCROYABLE

NIRMVASW
29
NIRMVASW 2025.08.11 04:47 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Noorazren Bin Baharil
877
Réponse du développeur Noorazren Bin Baharil 2025.08.19 06:06
I will check and update to you as soon as possible
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion
237
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion 2025.03.07 18:27 
 

INCROYABLE

AzwanKamarudin
19
AzwanKamarudin 2024.11.28 06:08 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis