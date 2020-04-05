GoldRush M1 Pure Bos Sweep

GoldRush M1 Pure V2.80 - XAUUSD M1 | Asian Sweep + BOS

GoldRush M1 Pure is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M1 timeframe.
Designed for Gold's volatility with max 2 grid levels.

Strategy:

  • Break of Structure (BOS) on M1/M5 to confirm trend
  • Asian Session range sweep to avoid false breakouts
  • True Grid with max 2 levels, 0.01 lot start
  • Basket TP in USD + broker SL/TP

Why XAUUSD M1:
Most Gold EAs use M15/H1 and miss intraday moves. M1 gives faster basket close in ranging Gold market.

Features:

  • Trade Direction: Long/Short/Both
  • Hedge Mode & Ranging Mode filter
  • Broker TP/SL in USD
  • Spread filter, M1 cooldown
  • Works on netting accounts

Requirements:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Min Deposit: $500 recommended
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Inputs: Initial Lot 0.01, Lot Multiplier 1.15, Max Grid Levels 2, Grid Points 150-300 dynamic, Basket TP $5-10

Risk Warning: Forex and Gold trading carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future profit. Use demo first.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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