Trade Directional Force Index

Trade Directional Force Index (TDFI) v1.0

One of the greatest challenges for trend traders lies in effectively timing entries and exits during periods of consolidation. These phases are often characterized by lower-than-average trading volume, making them tricky to navigate. In markets where volume data is unavailable, such as forex, the Trend Direction and Force Index (TDFI) serves as a reliable substitute. This is because volatility and volume are closely intertwined.

What if you had an indicator capable of calculating the "force" behind price movements and helping you avoid flat, sideways markets? That’s exactly what TDFI is designed to do. I’ve enhanced the original TDFI by adding parameters and features, enabling you to fine-tune its settings for your algorithmic trading system.

Adjusting the TDFI’s speed can offer distinct benefits depending on your trading needs. Speeding it up results in sharper entry signals, but it comes with a higher risk of false signals. On the other hand, slowing it down transforms it into one of the most effective "chop filters" available, though at the cost of slightly delayed entries.

When optimized correctly, the TDFI can significantly reduce false signals from your entry confirmation indicators, making it an invaluable tool in your trading arsenal. Whether you prefer precision or stability, the TDFI offers the flexibility to adapt to your strategy, helping you make more informed trading decisions and stay ahead in the market.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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