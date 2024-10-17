SpecialFairValueGap

Special Fair Value Gap (SFVG) Indicator

Unlock your trading potential with the Special Fair Value Gap (SFVG) Indicator! This innovative tool identifies critical price imbalances in the market, helping you pinpoint potential buying and selling opportunities with precision. 

Key Features:

- Multi Timeframe 

- Smart Money Tool

- Identifies Key Price Levels: Automatically detects STRONG HIGH PROBABILITY gaps in price action where retracements are likely to occur, allowing you to make informed trading decisions.

- Visual Clarity: Clear visual signals with colored rectangles make it easy to spot opportunities directly on your chart.

                        BLUE -> BUY

                        RED -> SELL

- Enhance Your Strategy: Perfectly complements your existing trading strategies by providing actionable insights based on market dynamics.

Transform your trading experience and seize opportunities before they disappear with the Special Fair Value Gap Indicator!


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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