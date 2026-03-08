The Game Changer

Boost your trading efficiency with our powerful automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing the Alligator and RSI indicators, this EA helps you stay ahead of market trends while minimizing manual effort. 

Combines the precision of the Alligator indicator and the RSI for better trade entries and exits.

Tailor your trading approach with adjustable lot size, number of trades and stop loss parameters.

Trade with confidence knowing this EA avoids dangerous strategies like Martingale, keeping your risk under control.Hands-Free Trading: Automate your trading while you focus on other tasks or simply relax.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Gold botchanger
Namatama Doctrine Musebezi
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This EA trades Gold and other currency pairs. The recommended timeframe is M5, H1 and H4. It has paremeters such as Lot size, stoploss, take profit, number of trades per cycle or per signal. Please change these patemeters in line with your account size, especially on the Lot size and the number of trade per cycle.Turn it off during high impact news if you have a small account.
TrendIIQ
Namatama Doctrine Musebezi
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This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong market trends. It helps traders take advantage of directional price movements while reducing emotional decision-making. Source code available! Includes customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit etc.settings to control risk. Traders can adjust parameters to match their trading style and risk tolerance. Compatible with  XAUUSD and major forex pairs and different timeframes. Designed to provide consistent performance in trending m
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