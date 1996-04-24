Bbands with double OBOS

This is an indicator that combines the Rate of Change and Bollinger Bands, with several functions:

  1. Identifying trends.
  2. Detecting overbought and oversold conditions.
  3. Determining potential reversal points.

Applicable Chart: M5

The indicator is composed of four lines: the Upper Band, Lower Band, Fast Line, and Slow Line.

Usage 1: Identifying Trends

When the yellow line is above the red line and the green and blue lines are expanding, it indicates an upward trend. Conversely, if the yellow line is below the red line and the green and blue lines are expanding, it indicates a downward trend.

Usage 2: Detecting Overbought and Oversold Conditions

When the red line is above 0.5, it indicates that the price is severely overbought, suggesting a good opportunity to short. When the red line is below -0.5, it indicates that the price is severely oversold, suggesting a good opportunity to go long.

Additionally, one should consider the expansion and contraction of the upper and lower bands to determine if the trend has reached its limit.

Usage 3: Determining Potential Reversal Points

When the green upper band and the blue lower band contract after expanding and approach the red line, it indicates that a significant market movement is imminent, and a reversal may occur. At this point, you can consider using strategies that involve opening positions on both sides.

Parameters ：Another point to note is the parameters. The default parameters are 576, 144, and 3; these are the optimal parameters discovered through extensive research. If needed, you can modify these parameters. Due to the need to calculate averages, not all bars can be displayed. You can adjust the SHOWNUM_K value to view more indicator data.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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BandsEmaTrend
Zhuoxu Zhan
Indicators
indicator seems to be a sophisticated tool for trend analysis in financial trading. It utilizes Bollinger Bands with an exponential method and color-coding to indicate the current trend direction—whether it's with the trend (bullish) or against it (bearish), as well as using the intermediate color, blue, to suggest a potential trend reversal. Additionally, the indicator uses a total of six tracks—upper band, upper band EMA, middle band, middle band EMA, lower band, and lower band EMA—to assess
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